Home » Investing Articles » The tech sell-off has created a ‘generational buying opportunity’, according to one top analyst

The tech sell-off has created a ‘generational buying opportunity’, according to one top analyst

Technology stocks have been hammered in 2022. One top Wall Street analyst believes this has created an amazing buying opportunity for investors.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
Male and Female Architects Wearing Augmented Reality Headsets Work with 3D City Model. High Tech Office Professional People Use Virtual Reality Modeling Software Application.

Image source: Getty Images

Technology stocks have suffered a massive sell-off in 2022. With investors going into ‘risk-off’ mode on the back of inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russia-Ukraine crisis, many tech shares have fallen by 50%, or more.

Is this an opportunity? Tech analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities certainly thinks so. In a recent research note, he wrote that we’re now seeing a “generational buying opportunity” in the technology sector. Let’s take a look at Ives’ comments in more detail.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

A buying opportunity in tech

His view on the 2022 tech sell-off is that we’re not currently experiencing another dot-com-bubble-type crash. Instead, he believes it’s a “massive over correction” in a higher interest rate environment. Speaking on CNBC last week, Ives said that valuation levels relative to growth in the technology sector are now attractive.

However, Ives also stressed that it’s crucial to invest in the ‘right’ tech stocks. In his view, the sector is likely to be divided in two, with the ‘haves’ and the ‘have nots’. He said that it’s important to separate the froth from the names that will be able to navigate the challenging economic environment as there will be many tech companies that don’t make it in the long run.

As for some technology stocks Ives likes the look of right now, he named Apple and Microsoft as top large-cap picks. He also listed a selection of cybersecurity stocks, value tech stocks, and electric vehicle (EV) stocks (including Tesla) that he’s bullish on at present.

My take on tech stocks now

As for my take on the tech sell-off, I agree with Ives’ view that it has created a great buying opportunity. I wouldn’t necessarily call it a ‘generational’ opportunity, as the technology sector does tend to have regular sell-offs. For example, we also saw massive downward movement in the sector in late 2018 and early 2020.

However, for long-term investors like myself, I think it’s a good time to be nibbling on tech stocks. I’ve certainly been buying them for my own portfolio. For instance, I’ve recently added more shares in Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), and Nvidia. To my mind, these stocks have attractive valuations relative to the growth they are generating and their long-term prospects.

I also agree with Ives’ view that it’s important to focus on high quality. There will be plenty of tech names that survive the current meltdown and do well for investors in the years ahead. Those that are profitable and have strong competitive advantages should have a good chance of survival.

However, there will also be plenty that don’t make it. Those that have business models that are easy to replicate (e.g. crypto miners), and those that have poor balance sheets and no earnings for the foreseeable future (e.g. some of the smaller EV stocks) could be at risk of falling away.

So when looking for tech stocks for my own portfolio, I’m going to focus on high-quality businesses that are as close to being guaranteed to be around in five or 10 years’ time as possible.

Like some of these names…

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Edward Sheldon has positions in Alphabet (C shares), Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Family in protective face masks in airport
Investing Articles

Should I buy easyJet shares as losses narrow?

| Dr. James Fox

EasyJet shares rose in early trading before dipping in line with the FTSE 250. The firm announced a narrowing of…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

Are these the best UK stocks to buy in a recession?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores which recession stocks are primed to thrive in 2022, even if an economic catastrophe materialises.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Two Warren Buffett shares I’d buy for a recession

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer highlights a pair of Warren Buffett shares he would consider buying for his portfolio now, ahead of a…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Down almost 50%, is this growth stock a bargain buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Growth stocks are plummeting as investor fears are on the rise. But has the stock market created a massively lucrative…

Read more »

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £1,000 in Tesla shares 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Tesla shares are immensely popular among growth investors, but is the popularity warranted? And is now the time to buy?

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

As the Footsie ticks downward, here’s what I’m doing!

| Dr. James Fox

The Footsie moved downwards on Thursday morning after the steepest rout for US stocks in almost two years on Wednesday.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

3 ‘no-brainer’ passive income stocks to fight 9% inflation

| Paul Summers

With prices rising (and the value of cash savings eroding), Paul Summers picks out three stocks he'd buy for passive…

Read more »