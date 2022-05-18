Home » Investing Articles » This stock market sell-off could be my buying opportunity of the decade

This stock market sell-off could be my buying opportunity of the decade

The market sell-off has been brutal, but this Fool thinks it offers him a compelling opportunity to make big money.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
Man smiling and working on laptop

Image source: Getty images

As hard as it’s been to see my portfolio dwindle in value, I believe the market sell-off we’re seeing in 2022 is actually very healthy. In fact, I think it could potentially be the best buying opportunity of the decade.

It had to happen

Hindsight is a wonderful thing. Nevertheless, it is possible to look back and identify a few warning signs as to why the global markets are behaving as they are.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

For one, there were a lot of unprofitable growth companies trading on obscenely high valuations as 2021 came to an end. That’s fine when everyone’s bullish, less so when interest rates (inevitably) move higher.

Second, the recovery from the pandemic felt overdone in even high-quality, established companies. When a company like Amazon doubles in value in just over 12 months, you get the sense that everything is priced to perfection. As expectations rise, so does the risk of disappointment.

Reframing the stock market sell-off

As a fully signed-up Fool, I’m an advocate of adopting a ‘glass-half-full’ attitude. What makes me particularly positive right now is that sentiment hasn’t been this low since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, at least according to measures such as the Fear vs Greed Index on CNN Business.

That may sound counter-intuitive but history has consistently shown this to be the great buy signal. Just think back the Financial Crisis of 2007-2009 and the decade-or-so bull market that followed. Such is the topsy-turvy world of investing.

In my view, all of the issues market participants are currently obsessing over are also temporary in nature. Supply chains will normalise, inflation will ease, the Ukraine-Russia conflict will mercifully end. In the meantime, Mr Market is reminding investors of the importance of valuation and not succumbing to hype. He’s also offering me great stocks at great prices.

Here’s what I’m doing

My strategy for dealing with this stock market sell-off is three-fold. First, I’m continuing to drip-feed money into existing positions. For example, my buys this month have included topping up my holdings in Smithson Investment Trust and Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust.

Both of these have badly underperformed relative to the FTSE 100 this year (down 35% and 39% respectively). However, I’m confident both quality-focused funds will outperform in the long term, even after fees.

Second, I’m continuing to build a watchlist of stocks I’d consider snapping up if the market sell-off continues. For added protection, I’m making sure that these come from a wide variety of sectors rather than just one or two.

Third, I’m taking time out from the market. After all, there comes a point where further analysis delivers diminishing returns. So long as the investments I’ve made are in accord with my financial goals, risk tolerance and time horizon, it’s probably best to switch off from all the daily noise.

Have we seen the bottom?

With talk of a recession getting louder, it’s easy to think things will get worse before they get better.

The positive news is that evidence shows this should matter less and less as the weeks, months and years pass. So long as I’m able to buy when sentiment is low rather than high (i.e. now!), I can be pretty confident of being rewarded over the next decade and beyond.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Paul Summers owns shares in Smithson Investment Trust and Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

An under-the-radar FTSE 100 stock to combat stagflation fears

| Andrew Mackie

As the share price of this blue-chip FTSE 100 stock falls below Covid-levels, why I added it to my portfolio.

Read more »

Typical street lined with terraced houses and parked cars
Investing Articles

After falling 60%, is the Ocado share price a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The Ocado share price has fallen heavily in the past year. But our writer is still not buying it for…

Read more »

Hedge shaped as the pound symbol inside a glass piggy bank
Investing Articles

A question investors need to ask about the Woodbois share price

| Alan Oscroft

The Woodbois share price has declined a little from its peak in early May. Does that mean I should buy…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

3 value stocks I’d buy right now

| Roland Head

Roland Head thinks market conditions could favour value stocks over the coming year. He’s found three he’d like to buy…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

These 5 FTSE 100 shares have crashed in 2022. I’d buy one now

| Cliff D'Arcy

These five FTSE 100 shares have plunged in value over the past six months. But I believe one of these…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Is Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust now a bargain growth stock?

| Charlie Carman

The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust share price has plummeted nearly 50% from its 52-week high. Is this a great opportunity…

Read more »

A couple celebrating moving in to a new home
Investing Articles

2 key stock picks for reliable passive income

| Joshua Kalinsky

I’m looking at stocks that can deliver reliable passive income to complement my growth picks, and I think I’ve found…

Read more »