Home » Investing Articles » 3 tech bargains I’d snap up for a Stocks and Shares ISA

3 tech bargains I’d snap up for a Stocks and Shares ISA

Christopher Ruane shares a trio of tech stocks to buy now for his Stocks and Shares ISA. He thinks they offer long-term growth potential.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
| More on:
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

The past few months have been nervous ones in the tech stocks market. Not only have we seen some big falls already, I think many investors expect further declines. But I approach the markets with the mindset of a long-term investor. I therefore think the market movements have given me some attractive buying opportunities for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

Here are three shares I would consider buying for my ISA at their current prices.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Alphabet

The parent company of GoogleAlphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) — touches billions of lives countless times a day. Its services are wired into many people’s daily routines.

Not only do I think that means it will not disappear any time soon, it makes me hopeful about future growth prospects for the company. Its technology and user understanding, along with the installed customer base, give it commercial advantages a competitor would find difficult to match. That gives Alphabet strong pricing power. Indeed last year, its earnings soared to a record high $76bn.

But over the past year, Alphabet shares have moved up just 1%. I do think there are risks here – when tech companies reach the size of Alphabet they often attract the attention of regulators. That can hurt profits. But the tech powerhouse is a moneymaking machine. I used to own its shares in my ISA and would consider buying them again at the current price.

Amazon

Another share I would consider adding to my Stocks and Shares ISA is digital retail and data giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The company’s shares have seen a 28% slide in the past year.

Amazon is a leading tech share, so if sector stocks fall further it would not surprise me to see Amazon among them. But stepping back from the market noise to a long-term perspective, I think the industry leader’s advantages over competitors are set to keep growing.

It has a huge customer base, including over 200m members of its Prime service. It is also an expert both in logistics and data management. Those attributes should help it be solidly profitable in years to come, I reckon.

Growing local competition in a variety of markets could force Amazon into lower profit margins. But the business model is proven and I expect the company to thrive in the coming decade. I would consider adding Amazon to my Stocks and Shares ISA today.

Netflix

I have bought Netflix for my own ISA and would consider adding more. Like Amazon, the shares have fallen in the past 12 months – in Netflix’s case by 60%.

But the business has some advantages — from its large existing user base to a unique library of content it has created. While growing competition could hurt both revenues and profits in coming years, I think the company has the ability to thrive as long as it can give viewers what they want. And at a price that seems like decent value in a worsening economic environment.

Loading up my Stocks and Shares ISA

A Stocks and Shares ISA is often about buying and holding shares as a way of trying to accumulate wealth over the long-term. That is why I am using what I think are attractive prices for some great tech stocks to build my own ISA.

6 shares that we think could be the biggest winners of the stock market crash

The hotshot analysts at The Motley Fool UK’s flagship share-tipping service Share Advisor have just unveiled what they think could be the six best buys for investors right now.

And while timing isn't everything, the average return of their previous stock picks shows that it could pay to get in early on their best ideas – particularly in this current climate!

What’s more, all six ‘Best Buys Now’ are available to access right now, in just a few clicks.

All you need is an email address to get started

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Netflix. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), and Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Tesla shares. Should I buy too?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Tesla continues to be one of the hottest shares on the stock market right now. Zaven Boyrazian discusses whether he…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

Inflation hits 9%! Here’s how I’m beating it with top stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the 9% inflation figure from the UK today and explains how he's dealing with it via top…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

Is now the time to buy NIO shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

NIO shares have collapsed by 50% in the last year on fears of being de-listed. But is that all about…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Imperial Brands share price just surged

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Imperial Brands share price shot up by nearly 10% on its latest earnings report. But is this stock about…

Read more »

Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Investing Articles

Is the Aviva share price on the verge of recovery?

| Alan Oscroft (TMFBoing)

The Aviva share price has been creeping back. What does the latest Q1 update say about the long-term future?

Read more »

Silhouette of digger
Investing Articles

Should I buy Rio Tinto shares for the monster dividend?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Rio Tinto is one of the highest-yielding shares in the FTSE 100. Edward Sheldon looks at whether he should buy…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

Should I buy Marks and Spencer shares today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Shares in Marks and Spencer Group have experienced a huge pullback in 2022. Edward Sheldon looks at whether this is…

Read more »