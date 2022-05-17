Home » Investing Articles » Lloyds shares drop 20% in 4 months. Should I buy now?

Lloyds shares drop 20% in 4 months. Should I buy now?

Lloyds shares have lost a fifth of their value since peaking on 17 January this year. But after rebounding from March’s low, they still look cheap to me.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been a roller-coaster 12 months for shareholders in Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY). Since May 2021, the Lloyds share price has zig-zagged up and down as market optimism rose and fell. But when I look at Lloyds shares today, I believe that the future could be brighter for this widely held stock.

Lloyds shares bounce around

Here’s how Lloyds shares have performed over seven different timescales:

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

One day1.1%
Five days3.5%
One month-2.7%
Year to date-7.7%
Six months-11.7%
One year-8.2%
Five years-38.5%
All returns exclude cash dividends.

As you can see, Lloyds shares have risen over one day and five days. However, over all five periods, ranging from one month to five years, the share price has been trending downwards. Particularly disappointing is Lloyds’ five-year performance, where the share price has dived nearly two-fifths. Over the same period, the FTSE 100 index has inched up by 0.6%. This makes Lloyds one of the Footsie’s weaker performers over the past half-decade.

However, Lloyds shares got off to a decent start to 2022. After ending 2021 at 47.8p, the share price hit a 52-week high of 56p on 17 January. Alas, it’s been mostly downhill since then as investors worry about rising inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19, China’s economic growth, and so on. Hence, as I write on Tuesday afternoon, the share price stands at 44.14p, down more than a fifth (-21.2%) from its 2022 high.

I’d buy Lloyds at current prices

Today, Lloyds shares currently trade 15.9% above their 52-week low of 38.1p, hit on 7 March this year. To be honest, I’d have been delighted to buy at that bargain-bin price. But even today, I see Lloyds shares as offering deep value to patient investors.

At the current share price of 44.14p, the entire group is valued at £30.5bn. To me, this seems a modest price tag for a leading UK bank servicing around 30m customers. Indeed, if I were mega-billionaire Elon Musk, I’d much rather buy Lloyds than a deeply loss-making social-media company.

To me, Lloyds shares trade on undemanding fundamentals. At today’s price, the shares trade on a lowly price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9 and an earnings yield of 16.9%. Furthermore, the dividend yield of 4.5% a year beats the 4% cash yield on offer from the wider FTSE 100.

In short, as a veteran value investor, Lloyds shares look like a compelling buy to me. Of course, I could be wrong, but I think the odds are broadly in my favour. In my view, for Lloyds shares to take another beating, something fairly radical would have to happen. For example, a house-price crash could wreak havoc with the Black Horse bank’s earnings and excess capital. But we haven’t had one of those here in the UK since the dark days of 2007/09.

Likewise, any escalation of the Ukraine war — already Europe’s largest conflict since 1945 — could send markets spiralling southwards once again. And the crisis in the UK’s cost of living could put more financial strain on homebuyers and other borrowers. Nevertheless, despite these risks, I’d happily buy Lloyds shares at current price levels!

Should you invest £1,000 in Lloyds right now?

Before you consider Lloyds, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Lloyds wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As the stock market recovery stalls, should I wait to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Has the stock market recovery run out of steam? If so, what does that mean for our writer's portfolio? Here…

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Investing Articles

At 55p, is the Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) share price too cheap to miss?

| Andrew Woods

With a low P/E ratio and strong financial results, could the Bitcoin miner be good value for money?

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

Here are 2 recession-proof FTSE stocks!

| Jabran Khan

In the face of current economic uncertainty and fears of a looming recession, this Fool identifies two recession-proof FTSE stocks.

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Here is 1 penny stock primed to benefit from the construction boom!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into a penny stock that he believes could benefit from the construction boom, and explains why…

Read more »

Various denominations of notes in a pile
Investing Articles

Here is 1 top passive income stock to buy and hold!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan wants to boost his passive income stream through dividends and has identified this insurance giant as a way…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

These are the 5 worst ways to invest in stocks

| Cliff D'Arcy

It's all too easy to lose money when you don't really know how to invest in stocks. Here are the…

Read more »

Young woman with face mask using mobile phone and buying groceries in the supermarket during virus pandemic.
Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares a good choice for my pension?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer weighs some of the pros and cons of Tesco shares as a possible addition to his pension portfolio.

Read more »