Home » Investing Articles » In penny stock territory, is the Rolls-Royce share price set to soar?

In penny stock territory, is the Rolls-Royce share price set to soar?

The Rolls-Royce share price has sunk recently, falling into penny stock territory. But with flying hours recovering, is it too cheap?

Latest posts by Stuart Blair (see all)
Published
| More on:
A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine

Image: Rolls-Royce

It’s been a very disappointing few years for Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) shareholders. Indeed, at the start of 2018, the Rolls-Royce share price exceeded 1,000p. Since then, it has sunk over 90%, currently priced at around 80p. This is partly due to the company’s rights issues, which have caused a major dilutive effect. The effects of the pandemic have also proved to be severe. However, there have been signs of a recovery recently, and with the share price down over 20% in the past year, there are signs that the sell-off may have been overdone. Therefore, with Rolls-Royce currently in penny stock territory, can it see a turnaround in the next few years?  

Trading updates 

In 2020, there was very little that was positive to take away from the Rolls-Royce trading update. In fact, with the company struggling to adapt to the impact of the pandemic, and its multiple impairment charges, it recorded a statutory loss of over £3bn. There were signs that things had improved in 2021 however, with the group reporting a statutory profit of £124m. While this was low, it was still very encouraging to see the company reporting a profit, given the difficult operating environment. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

There are more recent signs that things are starting to improve too. For example, as highlighted by the most recent trading update“flying hours for the first four months of 2022 were 42% higher than the prior year period”. Rolls-Royce is paid according to the hours flown by aircraft fitted with the company’s engines, so rising flying hours will, hopefully, have a positive effect on both revenues and profits. This means that the group is aiming for both positive free cash flow and profit this year. These are factors that could help the Rolls-Royce share price rise. 

The risks

Despite these improvements, many risks remain. Indeed, the coronavirus situation in China remains precarious, and this has reduced the number of flights to the country. This is likely to hinder the recovery in international tourism. 

Further, I’m slightly worried about the group’s balance sheet, where net debt now totals over £5bn. This means that the company has negative shareholders’ equity, meaning that total liabilities are greater than total assets. This is a key risk for the company, especially if it experiences further struggles or losses. 

Finally, CEO Warren East is set to leave at the end of the year. As there have been no updates on his potential replacement so far, this could mean significant disruption. 

Can the Rolls-Royce share price recover this year? 

Despite these worries, I am confident about the prospects for the Rolls-Royce share price overall. Flying hours are continuing to recover, and thanks to the company’s restructuring, I feel long-term profit margins will also be strong. In terms of the balance sheet, the recent £2bn disposal of ITP Aero should cut its debt. Therefore, although there are many risks, I may add some Rolls-Royce shares to my portfolio. 

Should you invest £1,000 in Rolls-Royce right now?

Before you consider Rolls-Royce, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and Rolls-Royce wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Stuart Blair has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares drop 20% in 4 months. Should I buy now?

| Cliff D'Arcy

Lloyds shares have lost a fifth of their value since peaking on 17 January this year. But after rebounding from…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As the stock market recovery stalls, should I wait to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

Has the stock market recovery run out of steam? If so, what does that mean for our writer's portfolio? Here…

Read more »

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Investing Articles

At 55p, is the Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) share price too cheap to miss?

| Andrew Woods

With a low P/E ratio and strong financial results, could the Bitcoin miner be good value for money?

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

Here are 2 recession-proof FTSE stocks!

| Jabran Khan

In the face of current economic uncertainty and fears of a looming recession, this Fool identifies two recession-proof FTSE stocks.

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Here is 1 penny stock primed to benefit from the construction boom!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into a penny stock that he believes could benefit from the construction boom, and explains why…

Read more »

Various denominations of notes in a pile
Investing Articles

Here is 1 top passive income stock to buy and hold!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan wants to boost his passive income stream through dividends and has identified this insurance giant as a way…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

These are the 5 worst ways to invest in stocks

| Cliff D'Arcy

It's all too easy to lose money when you don't really know how to invest in stocks. Here are the…

Read more »