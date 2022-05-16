Home » Investing Articles » With trading suspended, where could the Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) share price go next?

With trading suspended, where could the Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) share price go next?

This morning, the EUA share price was suspended pending an announcement – so could improving sales send the share price higher?

Latest posts by Andrew Woods (see all)
Published
| More on:
Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners

Image source: Getty Images

Operating in Russia, Eurasia Mining (LSE:EUA) is a mineral exploration company. It primarily mines and produces platinum group metals (PGMs) and gold. However, is also focuses on base metals, including nickel and cobalt. The Eurasia Mining share price is currently trading at 8.5p, in prime penny stock territory. However, I want to first know why shares are currently suspended, so let’s take a closer look.

Trading suspended

Shares in the company were suspended before the market opened this morning. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

In the news release, the firm only stated that the suspension was in place “pending an announcement”. Although I never invest based on speculation, there are a few potential reasons for this.

One reason could be a future dual listing on the Moscow Stock Exchange. The firm has been mulling this issue since November and may have now made a decision.

Another possibility is that the suspension is related to a potential purchase. The company announced in October that a potential buyer had completed its due diligence for the purchase of almost all of Eurasia Mining’s assets.

It could also relate to sanctions. While the business has avoided sanctions so far, it is not inconceivable that it may be affected in some way, given that it operates in Russia.

Although I don’t know for sure what the suspension relates to, these three issues have all been ongoing for some time and are factors that could impact a future investment decision.

Financial and reserves update

As it is listed on the AIM 100 index, Eurasia Mining is able to publish financial results with less regularity than bigger companies in the FTSE 100 or FTSE 250.

For the six months to 30 June 2021, sales amounted to £425,000. This was a major increase, year on year, from just £48,000.

Furthermore, cash at the end of this period stood at £16m, having grown from £50,000 the previous year. This improved cash balance is the product of a successful capital raise, demonstrating the confidence many investors have in the prospects of this company.   

On the other hand, the loss before tax was £1.4m, about £100,000 greater year on year. I always note, however, that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

In a February reserves update, the firm stated that it had around 292,000 tonnes of copper and 388,000 tonnes of nickel. Additionally, it had 8 tonnes of gold. In the current climate, where metals are trading a historically high prices, Eurasia Mining could benefit from the sale of parts of these reserves.

Overall, there is still too much uncertainty surrounding the Eurasia Mining share price for me to invest. Until I know the reason for the suspension, I won’t be buying shares in the company. Despite this, I won’t rule out a purchase at a future date. The firm’s improvement in sales and cash balance could send the share price higher over the long term.   

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Andrew Woods has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 250 stock to buy to benefit from the construction boom!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan details a FTSE 250 stock that could be primed to benefit from the infrastructure and construction boom.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is the Royal Mail share price a buying opportunity?

| Stephen Wright

With a 6% dividend yield and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3, is the Royal Mail share price in buying territory?…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares! Should I buy them?

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy following recent market volatility. Are these blue-chip UK shares too…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

Should I buy one of the cheapest shares on the FTSE 100 index?

| Jabran Khan

This Fool explores one of the cheapest stocks on the FTSE 100 index by share price and decides if he…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

Are the FTSE 100’s top income stocks a bargain?

| John Choong

The FTSE 100 is renowned for its value and dividend stocks. So, are the index's top income stocks worth a…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage shares have slumped 40%. Time to buy now?

| Alan Oscroft

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON: SMT) shares have rewarded shareholders well in recent years. I'm thinking of buying now they're…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

3 recession stocks I’d buy in a hurry

| Christopher Ruane

With the economic outlook getting worse, our writer highlights a trio of recession stocks he would consider buying for his…

Read more »