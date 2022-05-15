Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons to buy – and not buy – BT Group shares

3 reasons to buy – and not buy – BT Group shares

The BT Group share price has a rock-bottom valuation right now. Is this a red flag or does it make the FTSE 100 firm too cheap to miss?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
The BT Tower looming above London's skyline

Image: BT Group

The BT Group (LSE: BT-A) share price proved ultra-resilient during the market volatility of last week.

In fact the FTSE 100 stock remains higher than it was at the start of the year. It is up 5.3% in 2022 while the broader Footsie has fallen half a percent.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Yet on paper, BT’s share price still looks ultra cheap. The telecoms giant trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.5 times, comfortably inside bargain territory of 10 times and less. Meanwhile BT’s dividend yield sits at a healthy 4.4% for 2022.

Reasons to be cheerful

Some stocks command ultra-low valuations because of their weak earnings prospects. However, there are reasons why BT (and by extension its share price) could have a very bright future. These include:

#1: EE rebranding. BT is taking steps to rejuvenate its disappointing consumer division by rebadging products there under its EE mobile brand. This could be a masterstroke given the popularity and acclaim that EE commands. It won the uSwitch award for ‘fastest mobile network’ for the third year running in 2022.

#2: An improved sports product. Last week BT sealed the deal on a 50:50 joint venture with broadcasting colossus Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal will create a pay-TV sport powerhouse, adding events like the Olympics to BT’s portfolio that might significantly boost subscriptions.

#3: Huge infrastructure investment. BT’s heavy investment infrastructure could pay off handsomely as Britain digitises its economy. The FTSE 100 firm is spending £15bn to roll its fibre network out to 25m homes by 2025, up from a prior target of 20m. It is also taking steps to roll out 5G across the whole of the UK by 2028.

Why I worry for BT’s share price

But right now these factors aren’t enough to tempt me to buy BT shares. I’m still worried about the company and its share price for several reasons, including:

#1: The impact of Britain’s cooling economy. BT’s revenues are highly sensitive to broader economic conditions. It therefore faces extreme near-term pressure as consumer spending declines and businesses struggle to make ends meet. Britain’s economy contracted 0.1% in March after flatlining in February and rising 0.7% in January.

#2: Colossal competition. The cost of living crisis is made even worse for BT given the massive competition it faces. Customers are likely to be increasingly shopping around for a better deal in the months ahead. What’s more, BT’s Openreach division faces a fight to fend off Virgin Media O2’s entry into the infrastructure business.

#3: Massive debt levels. There’s also no getting away from the fact that BT’s balance sheet remains pretty unnerving. Net debt continues to rise and it breached £18bn in the first quarter of 2022. This casts a shadow over the company’s growth plans and its ability to keep paying big dividends to its shareholders.

For these reasons I’m happy to look past BT’s cheap share price and buy other UK shares.

Should you invest £1,000 in BT right now?

Before you consider BT, you’ll want to hear this.

Motley Fool UK's Director of Investing Mark Rogers has just revealed what he believes could be the 6 best shares for investors to buy right now… and BT wasn’t one of them.

The online investing service he’s run for nearly a decade, Motley Fool Share Advisor, has provided thousands of paying members with top stock recommendations from the UK and US markets. And right now, Mark thinks there are 6 shares that are currently better buys.

All you need is an email address to get started

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is pouring money into stocks! Here’s a FTSE 100 pick I think he’d buy

| Stuart Blair

Warren Buffett has been investing in several US stocks recently. Here's a FTSE 100 stock I think he'd also be…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Is the Rolls-Royce share price on the verge of recovery?

| Andrew Woods

A recent trading update showed the company is benefiting from increased flying hours, so will the Rolls-Royce share price soon…

Read more »

Girl showing thumb up, excited about upcoming shopping
Investing Articles

Is now a good time to buy Tesco shares?

| Roland Head

After a strong rally last year, the Tesco share price has stalled. Roland Head gives his view on investing in…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares! Should I buy?

| Royston Wild

These two FTSE 100 dividend shares offer terrific value for money, on paper. Should I load up on them today,…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

5 steps to target a monthly £300 passive income

| Christopher Ruane

With his eyes on a target of monthly passive income, here are five steps our writer would take to try…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

UK shares at fresh highs and lows this week

| Stephen Wright

This week, some UK shares reached their lowest points of the last 52 weeks. Others reached new highs. Find out…

Read more »

Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".
Investing Articles

These 3 cheap shares offer dividend yields of up to 11%!

| Cliff D'Arcy

I'm always on the lookout for cheap shares that pay juicy dividends. Here are three FTSE 100 stocks that pay…

Read more »