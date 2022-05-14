Home » Investing Articles » These 3 cheap shares offer dividend yields of up to 11%!

These 3 cheap shares offer dividend yields of up to 11%!

I’m always on the lookout for cheap shares that pay juicy dividends. Here are three FTSE 100 stocks that pay mountains of cash to their shareholders.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".

Image source: Getty Images

So far, 2022 has been a wild ride for global stock markets. On Thursday, the US S&P 500 index had crashed almost 20% below its 3 January all-time high, before rebounding. Likewise, plunging US tech stocks have sent the Nasdaq Composite index diving more than a quarter (-25.5%) over the past six months. Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 index is an oasis of calm, up 0.5% in 2022. Hence, here are three cheap shares that I don’t own, but would gladly buy today for their bumper dividend yields.

Three cheap shares paying delicious dividends

As a veteran value investor, I love buying cheap shares in quality companies. In particular, I’m always on the lookout for shares with low price-to-earnings ratios, high earnings yields and market-beating dividend yields. Here are three cheap FTSE 100 shares that fit my bill today.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

CompanySectorShare price (p)12-month changeMarket value (£bn)P/EEarnings yieldDividend yieldDividend cover
PersimmonHousebuilding2,111.0-32.9%6.78.611.6%11.1%1.0
Rio TintoMining5,328.0-13.2%89.05.019.9%10.8%1.8
Imperial BrandsTobacco1,690.81.3%16.15.717.7%8.2%2.2

What attracts me to these three cheap shares? First, they’re all rated on low earnings multiples, ranging from five to 8.6 times. The average price-to-earnings ratio across all three is just 6.4. Second, they offer bumper earnings yields: one approaching 20%, with the average being 16.4%. Third, all three pay generous cash dividends to patient shareholders. Across these three FTSE 100 shares, the average dividend yield comes to 10.1% a year — double digits, whoa.

That said, dividend cover varies widely across these three cheap shares. At housebuilder Persimmon, earnings barely cover dividends. This lack of dividend cover suggests that this firm might cut its cash payouts during a downturn. However, at Imperial Brands, dividend cover is a healthy 2.2 times its cash yield. Then again, Imperial had a hefty net-debt burden of almost £9.4bn as at 30 September 2021.

Another thing that draws me to these shares is that they have all underperformed the wider FTSE 100 over the past 12 months. While the Footsie gained 5.3% over the past year, Persimmon shares slumped by almost a third. Likewise, fears of a slowdown in China — the world’s growth engine — have pushed down Rio Tinto shares by more than 13% over 12 months.

This is not a portfolio

While I’d happily buy a stake today in all three of these quality businesses with cheap shares, I would never put all of my capital into just three stocks. Such a portfolio would be highly concentrated and, therefore, extremely risky. Also, each of these companies faces unique obstacles right now. Rising UK interest rates make mortgages more expensive — and a housing-market slowdown could hit Persimmon. Similarly, slowing global growth (or a full-blown recession) could curb Rio Tinto’s earnings. And Imperial Brands’ products are bad for its customers (smokers).

Nevertheless, like John D Rockefeller, I love to see my cash dividends come rolling in. That’s why I would happily buy and hold these three cheap shares for the long term!

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2022 new year concept image
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 companies Elon Musk could buy instead of Twitter!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Elon Musk's hostile takeover of Twitter has hit a few bumps. Instead of buying the social media site, I'd buy…

Read more »

A Lloyds tech engineer works on the bank's digital platform
Investing Articles

Here’s how I find cheap shares to build wealth

| Cliff D'Arcy

Investing shouldn't be like gambling or speculating. For me, it's all about finding cheap shares in quality companies that I'd…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

7 top AIM market shares to buy now

| Roland Head

Roland Head reveals his top AIM market picks and explains why London’s growth market can be a good place to…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

3 cheap UK shares to buy!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best cheap UK shares to buy following recent market volatility. Here are three near the top…

Read more »

A Lloyds tech engineer works on the bank's digital platform
Investing Articles

6 reasons why I LOVE and HATE Lloyds shares!

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price looks ultra-cheap at current penny stock prices. Is it a brilliant bargain or a value trap…

Read more »

Investing Articles

‘Britain’s Warren Buffett’ just bought this stock. Should I buy it too?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Fundsmith manager Terry Smith just added a new stock to his fund. Edward Sheldon is wondering if he should follow…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

3 ways to invest in UK shares to beat a new recession

| Alan Oscroft

The UK economy shrank in March, and there's probably worse to come. How will I handle my UK shares? I…

Read more »