Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £3 a day to build passive income of £800 a month

How I’d invest £3 a day to build passive income of £800 a month

I’m looking to generate a passive income in retirement by investing in a spread of top UK shares.

Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

I’m planning to fund my retirement by generating passive income from a portfolio of UK shares and global investment funds. I reckon it’s possible to generate income of £800 a month by investing as little as £3 a day. Here’s how I’d do it.

Investing isn’t easy, as the cost of living crisis squeezes everybody’s wallets. Yet paying £3 a day into a Stocks and Shares ISA can make a massive difference. It’s the cost of a daily cafe latte, and is a much better use of my money. I’ll happily make that sacrifice, if the reward is a healthy passive income when I finally stop working.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

One notable billionaire made 99% of his current wealth after his 50th birthday. And here at The Motley Fool, we believe it is NEVER too late to start trying to build your fortune in the stock market. Our expert Motley Fool analyst team have shortlisted 5 companies that they believe could be a great fit for investors aged 50+ trying to build long-term, diversified portfolios.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

I’d invest in a ISA for tax-free returns

When saving for retirement, it pays to start early. If I was 25 (I wish) and starting from scratch, that £3 a day (or £90 a month) would have 40 years to compound and grow.

If I invested that amount in a diversified portfolio of UK shares and it grew at an average rate of 6% a year, it would be worth £175,200 by age 65. So how much passive income would that generate? There are two ways of calculating that.

Currently, a 65-year-old buying a single life level annuity with £100,000 would get income of £475 a month, or £5,700 a year, according to Hargreaves Lansdown. So by my reckoning, my £175,000 would buy me passive income of £831 a month, or £9,975 a year.

Most people no longer buy annuities, but leave their money invested via drawdown. If I did that instead, I would then follow the 4% rule and take that percentage of my savings as passive income each year, and leave the rest to grow.

That is known as the ‘safe withdrawal rate’. It means I can take 4% of my savings each year, without ever depleting my pot. Based on a £175,000 portfolio, that would give me passive income of £583 a month, or £7,000 a year. That’s less than the annuity but, crucially, I would still have control over my money. Also, my capital would still be there for me.

I’m actively building passive income

If I started investing for retirement at a later date, say 35, I would need to invest £5.75 a day, or £175 a month, to hit that £175,000 mark by age 65. My money would only have 30 years to grow in value. So I’d need to work harder to build the same passive income.

If I didn’t start saving until age 45, I would have to put away £12.35 a day, or £375 a month, to play catch-up. As these figures show, it’s never too early to start building up a passive income. It’s never too late either. I’d just have to work harder at it.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Harvey Jones doesn't hold any of the shares mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

Is the Sainsbury’s (LON:SBRY) share price now too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

The SBRY share price has been on a slide. But full-year results were positive, and the dividend looks set to…

Read more »

ESG concept of environmental, social and governance.
Investing Articles

As commodity markets wobble, why Glencore shares are my star buy

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why the recent sell-off in Glencore’s shares have presented him with a buying opportunity

Read more »

Businessman pulling out wooden brick from toppling stack
Investing Articles

Coinbase shares just tanked. Should I buy now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Crypto prices have fallen and this has hit Coinbase's share price. Is this a buying opportunity? Edward Sheldon takes a…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

8% dividend yields! 2 FTSE 100 shares to buy for regular income

| Harshil Patel

A few FTSE 100 shares offer juicy 8% dividend yields. Our writer considers two top picks for high and reliable…

Read more »

Sixed group of millennial aged friends discuss investing
Investing Articles

2 cheap UK shares (including a top penny stock) to buy right now!

| Royston Wild

I think these bargain UK shares could help supercharge my returns. Here's why I'd buy these companies that trade in…

Read more »

New virtual money concept, Gold Bitcoins
Investing Articles

So what if bitcoin has crashed 50%? I’d rather buy UK dividend shares

| Harvey Jones

I'm building up my wealth using UK dividend shares, and keeping well clear of Bitcoin.

Read more »

New British One Pound Sterling Coin Chart Rate.
Investing Articles

The Lloyds dividend yield is growing. What now?

| Christopher Ruane

A falling share price has boosted the Lloyds dividend yield. This shareholder explains why that hasn't convinced him to buy…

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

At 270p, is now an excellent time to buy Tesco shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Tesco shares have fallen this year, but is this a buying opportunity for long-term investors? Zaven Boyrazian investigates.

Read more »