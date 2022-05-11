Home » Investing Articles » The NIO share price has plummeted 60%! Here’s what I’m doing now

The NIO share price has plummeted 60%! Here’s what I’m doing now

After its meteoric rise in recent times, the NIO share price is down 60% year-to-date. Here, Charlie Keough looks at if he should be buying NIO.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom

Image source: Sam Robson, The Motley Fool UK

Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer NIO (NYSE: NIO) has been one of the best-performing stocks over the past few years. For example, the stock saw monumental gains in a Covid-struck 2020, rising over 1,000%.

However, 2022 has seen the share price plummet 60% as a compiling number of pressures have dented investor confidence surrounding the firm. In fact, since its all-time high back in January of last year, the stock is down a whopping 78%.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

So, why has the NIO share price seen such a drop? And does this fall mean an opportunity for me to buy NIO shares? Let’s explore.

Why is the NIO share price down?

Well, the share price has seen a drastic drop for a few reasons.

Firstly, Covid cases in China are skyrocketing. As a result, cities such as Shanghai have entered extreme lockdowns. There are also concerns that similar rules may be applied to Beijing. For NIO, this has seen major disruptions to its supply chain as last month the business announced it had suspended production of vehicles. To counteract the fall in production, NIO increased the price of three of its SUVs. The share price fell 9% on the back of the news, reinforcing the lack of investor confidence surrounding the firm.

Secondly, NIO has seen a fall in price due to the possibility of its delisting from the US exchange. This is because the firm does not meet certain criteria for foreign stocks, most significantly on accounting issues and the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. With delisting now a serious threat, the stock has dropped considerable amounts as a result. 

Wider outlook

With this said, there are positives I see with NIO. As a long-term investor, short-term concerns such as supply chain issues do not worry me. NIO has already begun to speed up production again. And this is seen through the delivery of its new ET7 model. Should this continue, it should hopefully help get the business back on track.

Further, NIO has posted some impressive results in recent times. For its full year, revenues increased 122% year-on-year. While growth is expected to slow in 2022, this highlights the potential of the firm. 

However, concerns such as competition deter me from buying NIO stock. As the EV space continues to grow, it may struggle with its plan for expansion. With more established manufacturers such as Volkswagen making moves in the sector, this could harm the market share NIO sees in the future.

Rising interest rates spell further bad news for it. In uncertain times like these, growth stocks tend to be hit the hardest. Hiking rates also make the debt it finds itself with more challenging to pay off. A continuation of this could see the NIO share price suffer.

What I’m doing

As much as the supply chain issues have impacted its share price, as a long-term investor this does not deter me from the stock. However, what does worry me is the growing threat of delisting. I think this, along with rising interest rates, could see the NIO share price fall further. As a result, I won’t be buying the shares today.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

Fundsmith is down more than 10% this year. What’s the best move now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After years of strong returns, Fundsmith Equity isn't performing very well in 2022. Edward Sheldon explains what he's going to…

Read more »

Blockchain and crypto currency concept.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Argo Blockchain shares right now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Argo Blockchain shares have fallen out of favour with investors and the share price has slumped. Edward Sheldon looks at…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Falling FTSE 100 stocks: 1 to buy, 1 to avoid

| Stephen Wright

With share prices falling, our writer is seizing his opportunity with a top-quality FTSE 100 stock. But he's steering clear…

Read more »

Early morning sunlight filtering through the green foliage of an tranquil forest clearing
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Woodbois shares. Should I buy too?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Woodbois is one of the hottest shares on the London Stock Exchange right now. Here, Edward Sheldon discusses whether he…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Why investing in shares as the market falls could make me richer!

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why investing in shares when prices are dipping could boost his investment profits in the future.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 penny stocks I’d buy as the market falls

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the recent fall in the FTSE 100, and notes two penny stocks that appeal…

Read more »

Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Investing Articles

Should I buy S4 Capital shares now that results have been published?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

S4 Capital's share price has taken a hit on the back of delays to its full-year 2021 results. Now that…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Top British income stocks for May

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to share the top income stocks they’d buy in May, which included consumer-goods companies and…

Read more »