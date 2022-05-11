Home » Investing Articles » Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Woodbois shares. Should I buy too?

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying Woodbois shares. Should I buy too?

Woodbois is one of the hottest shares on the London Stock Exchange right now. Here, Edward Sheldon discusses whether he would buy the stock.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Early morning sunlight filtering through the green foliage of an tranquil forest clearing

Image source: Getty Images

Shares in natural forest asset company Woodbois (LSE: WBI) are getting a lot of attention at the moment. Last week, Woodbois was actually the most bought stock on Hargreaves Lansdown’s investment platform.

Is this a stock I should consider for my own portfolio? Let’s take a look.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

An introduction to Woodbois

Woodbois is a Guernsey-based company that manages natural forest assets in Africa, and produces and trades responsibly-sourced hardwood products. It has also expanded into carbon services and is focused on implementing large-scale forest carbon initiatives to help mitigate climate change.

The company is listed on London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and currently has a market capitalisation of about £176m, meaning it’s a small company.

Why is the WBI share price rising?

Woodbois shares have had a good run recently. Indeed, since early April, the share price has jumped from below 4p up to 6.5p.

In terms of why the share price has risen, I put it down to two factors. Firstly, the group recently posted a good update for Q1 2022. For the quarter, revenue was up 22% to $5.6m. Meanwhile, it noted that it had its best quarter for volume of product shipped since the start of the pandemic.

Secondly, there has been a paid-for advertisement/research article for the company recently floating around online. This has really ignited interest in the stock, pushing its share price up dramatically.

Should I buy Woodbois shares today?

As for whether I’d buy Woodbois shares for my own portfolio today, I’m not convinced that the risk/reward is attractive here.

Don’t get me wrong, there are things to like about the company. It certainly appears to have some momentum at present.

For example, in the Q1 update, the group told investors it continues to see strong demand for its high-quality products from customers in all parts of the world and that it was on track to deliver “strong revenue and profit growth” in 2022.

It’s worth pointing out that the one analyst covering the stock expects revenue to come in at $27.4m this year, up 57% year-on-year.

However, there are also a few major risks that concern me. One is that the group could run out of money in the near future. At the end of March, it only held cash of $2.6m. So it may need to raise money from shareholders this year.

Another risk is that the company operates in Mozambique, which can be a politically unstable at times. This adds a bit of uncertainty.

I’m also concerned that CEO Federico Tonetti recently left his role after just five months in the job. This is a bit of a red flag, to my mind. He has been replaced by Paul Dolan, who has a financial background and previously worked at banks and hedge funds. This also adds risk.

Finally, after the recent share price spike, there’s always the chance that the stock could have a sizeable pullback. Given that the company has a poor track record in terms of profitability, it’s hard to know how much it is really worth.

Given the risks here, I think there are better growth stocks to buy today.

Like some of these…

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Hargreaves Lansdown. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

Fundsmith is down more than 10% this year. What’s the best move now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

After years of strong returns, Fundsmith Equity isn't performing very well in 2022. Edward Sheldon explains what he's going to…

Read more »

Blockchain and crypto currency concept.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Argo Blockchain shares right now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Argo Blockchain shares have fallen out of favour with investors and the share price has slumped. Edward Sheldon looks at…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Falling FTSE 100 stocks: 1 to buy, 1 to avoid

| Stephen Wright

With share prices falling, our writer is seizing his opportunity with a top-quality FTSE 100 stock. But he's steering clear…

Read more »

man in shirt using computer and smiling while working in the office
Investing Articles

Why investing in shares as the market falls could make me richer!

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why investing in shares when prices are dipping could boost his investment profits in the future.

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 penny stocks I’d buy as the market falls

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at the recent fall in the FTSE 100, and notes two penny stocks that appeal…

Read more »

Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Investing Articles

Should I buy S4 Capital shares now that results have been published?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

S4 Capital's share price has taken a hit on the back of delays to its full-year 2021 results. Now that…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

Top British income stocks for May

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to share the top income stocks they’d buy in May, which included consumer-goods companies and…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett stocks to buy in a a bear market

| Stephen Wright

Share prices have been coming down recently amid fears of stagflation and political uncertainty. Amid the declines, our writer’s buying…

Read more »