Polymetal shares have a P/E of just 1.6! Here’s what I’m doing!

| Dr. James Fox

Polymetal shares have fallen significantly this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. So is this stock starting to look like…

The Astra Space share price could be about to lift off!

| John Choong

Astra Space recently reported its Q1 results. With plenty of exciting developments on the horizon, the Astra Space share price…

Why the beaten-down IAG share price could now be a glaring buy

| Andrew Woods

Results are improving and passenger capacity is increasing, so is the battered IAG share price now in bargain territory?

After the US stock market plummeted, here’s a no-brainer growth stock to buy

| Stuart Blair

There was US stock market dip yesterday, with growth stocks the worst affected. Here's one that Stuart Blair feels is…

Are Lloyds shares set to soar?

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares haven't performed well this year despite some better than expected results. But to me, the only way is…

I’d buy this 8%-yielding FTSE 100 dividend income share today

| Harvey Jones

The current stock market fall is a great opportunity to add this top dividend income share to my portfolio.

A 10% dividend yield from a penny stock! Should I load up?

| Dr. James Fox

This cement manufacturer has an impressive 10% dividend yield, but is it right for my portfolio?

The 5-step passive income plan to retire early

| Christopher Ruane

With these five steps, our writer thinks he can stop work early by generating passive income to help fund his…

