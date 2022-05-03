More on Investing Articles

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Here’s why the FTSE 100 has outperformed the S&P 500 this year

| John Choong

UK’s main index, the FTSE 100, has gone now here this year. Meanwhile, its counterpart across the Atlantic, the S&P…

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
How I’m preparing for a stock market crash in 2022

| Stephen Wright

With the Bank of England set to raise interest rates, our investor shares how he’s getting himself ready for a…

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
How I’d generate passive income for life with just £3 a day

| Harshil Patel

A regular passive income can be earned from dividend shares. Our writer explains how he’d do so starting with just…

Happy couple being attended by office worker at office
The Aviva share price is climbing in 2022. Here’s what I’d do

| Alan Oscroft

The Aviva share price has had a good couple of years, but we are facing a tough economic outlook now.…

Private investor buying UK shares at home
2 top UK shares to buy and hold for 5 years!

| Suraj Radhakrishnan

Here I look at two companies that I think are the best UK shares to buy for my long-term growth…

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Best shares to buy now: how I’m investing £10,000 for income and growth

| Andrew Woods

With £10,000 to invest, I'm on the lookout for the best shares to buy now. With these four companies, I…

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
How I’d invest a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA for a 6%+ dividend yield

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer picks a handful of UK names to buy now for his Stocks and Shares ISA with the objective…

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Is GlaxoSmithKline stock set to soar?

| Dr. James Fox

GlaxoSmithKline stock has gone from strength to strength this year, but is there still room for further share price growth?

