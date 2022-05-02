5 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to target a 6% yield from my ISA

These five stocks offer an average forecast dividend yield over 6%. Roland Head explains why he’d like to buy them for his Stocks and Shares ISA.

Rising prices mean that I’m more focused than ever on generating as much income as possible from my Stocks and Shares ISA.

I’m targeting a dividend yield from my ISA portfolio that’s above the FTSE 100 average of 4%. In this piece, I’m going to look at five shares I’d buy today with an average yield of 6%.

Of course, I wouldn’t rely on just five shares for an income. I prefer to diversify a little more, so I tend to hold around 20 dividend shares in my ISA.

A rock solid 7.7% yield?

One of the core holdings in my portfolio is FTSE 100 financial heavyweight Legal & General. This savings and insurance group manages more than £1trn of assets and administers pensions and investments for millions of people.

Legal & General is highly profitable, and its dividend hasn’t been cut since 2009.

The main risk I can see as a shareholder is that the group’s finances are huge and complex. As an outsider, I just have to trust that the company has done its sums right.

Legal & General shares offer a yield of 7.7% today. On balance, I think they’re too cheap, so I’m happy to keep buying them for my ISA portfolio.

Consumer stocks for a Stocks and Shares ISA

The next two shares I’ve chosen provide direct exposure to consumers in the UK and overseas.

The first is housebuilder Berkeley Group. This business has a long track record of correctly timing the property market and planning for the next cycle.

By buying Berkeley Group, I’m betting on the company’s ability to continue operating successfully in a changing housing market. There’s no guarantee of this, but the shares look affordable to me and offer a well-supported 5.5% yield. I’d be happy to own them.

My other consumer pick carries some ethical and regulatory risks. Imperial Brands is the FTSE’s second-largest tobacco stock. It’s unloved by ESG-minded investors and it operates in a shrinking market.

However, Imperial’s performance is improving, and the company’s shares looks dirt cheap to me, on just 6.5 times forecast earnings. That means the stock offers a well-supported 8.6% dividend yield at today’s prices. I hold Imperial in my income portfolio.

Dividends from online retail

The last two companies I’ve chosen are both potential winners from the long-term growth of internet retail.

Royal Mail has performed better than many investors expected since a change of management in 2020. However, the shares have fallen 30% since last summer, perhaps because of the risks posed by rising costs and a slow down in parcel growth.

The stock’s slide has left Royal Mail trading on less than six times forecast earnings, with a dividend yield of 6.6%. That looks cheap to me, so I’d be happy to snap up some RMG shares for my ISA.

My other stock is a company I’ve held for a while. Cardboard packaging group DS Smith has a strong focus on recycling and e-commerce. I think it should be a long-term winner.

A recession could cause demand for DS Smith’s products to slump, which is a risk. But management are experienced, and the company has performed well through the pandemic. The shares have a forecast yield of 5% for the current year. I’d buy more at this level.