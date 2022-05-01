Home » Investing Articles » I’d follow Warren Buffett’s advice to buy the best UK shares right now

I’d follow Warren Buffett’s advice to buy the best UK shares right now

Our writer thinks that Warren Buffett principles can help him find UK shares to buy now for his portfolio. Here’s how.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

After a rocky few months in world stock markets, what is the best way for me to find UK shares to buy now for my portfolio? I am following some advice from legendary investor Warren Buffett. Here is how.

Ignore market noise

Buffett does not seem to get very affected by seesaws in the market. He is able to keep his emotions in check when he sees prices move around sharply.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

That is because Buffett is not a trader but a long-term investor. He is trying to buy parts of businesses he thinks have great prospects for the years ahead. So short-term moves in their share prices do not bother him, as he does not think they affect the underlying value of a company.

But one benefit of a market moving around is that it can sometimes throw up attractive buying opportunities in companies Buffett likes that now trade at a more attractive price than before. For example, shares in Unilever have fallen 12% over the past year.

In fact, they now trade for less than Buffett bid for the whole company five years ago. Some risks are more obvious now than then – cost inflation is putting pressure on profit margins, for example. But I think the business is the same attractive one Buffett wanted to buy, with premium brands such as Dove giving it pricing power. But a falling share price gives me the chance to buy it for my portfolio at a more attractive price than before.

Always look for a moat

Warren Buffett never buys shares just because their price looks cheap.

Instead, he considers their value. Price is one part of that. But value also involves considering how strong a company’s business prospects are. That is why the Sage of Omaha looks for businesses that have what he calls a moat. By that, he means a competitive advantage that can help them keep rivals at bay – just like the moat around a medieval castle repelled invaders.

So, even if markets tumble, I still do not buy shares just because their share prices look cheap. Instead, I search for companies with a moat. For example, this month I have bought shares in Victrex. The price looks attractive to me after Victrex shares fell 22% in a year. But I also like the fact the company is a leader in the polymer industry with its own proprietary product technology. That gives the business a Buffett-style moat that could help support future profits.

How I follow Warren Buffett

I am not just blindly following Buffett’s share purchases. In fact, at the moment I do not own any shares held by Buffett.

But what I am doing is applying his approach when I search for UK shares to buy now for my portfolio. That way, I can choose shares inside my own circle of competence, while benefitting from Buffett’s wisdom.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Unilever and Victrex. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Unilever and Victrex. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are down 40%. Should I buy in May?

| Roland Head

The Rolls-Royce share price has slumped since October as markets have returned to fear mode. Roland Head explains why he…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

Premium bonds or dividend shares – which is my better bet for passive income?

| Michelle Freeman

Retiring early needs a reliable passive income portfolio. Are premium bonds or dividend shares my better bet?

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are falling and the dividend is rising. I’d buy it in May

| Harvey Jones

Lloyds shares have disappointed me for years. At some point, I think they’ll come good.

Read more »

Private investor buying UK shares at home
Investing Articles

5 bargain FTSE 250 dividend shares I’d buy in May

| Roland Head

These FTSE 250 shares are too cheap for Roland Head to ignore. He explains why he’d buy these high yielders…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

3 penny stocks that could boost my wealth!

| Royston Wild

I'm hunting for the best penny stocks to buy this May. Here are a handful I think could help me…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks yielding 7% I’m looking at to aim for a million

| Daniel Moore

The recent market decline has made some dividend stocks absolute bargains. Daniel Moore is assessing whether now is the time…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

For stock markets in 2022, April is the cruellest month

| Cliff D'Arcy

April was a brutal month for investors, as stock markets slid right around the globe. But the FTSE 100 was…

Read more »

Screen of various price trends, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

A stock market correction is coming. Here’s why

| Manika Premsingh

The headline stock market index, the FTSE 100, is at a near one-year high. So considering the risks is a…

Read more »