Home » Investing Articles » How I would start investing in dividend shares with £400

How I would start investing in dividend shares with £400

Our writer thinks he could start investing in dividend shares with £400. Here he explains the approach he would take.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans

Image source: Getty Images.

The allure of dividend shares is easy to understand. By investing in a company such as Tesco or Apple, I might be able to benefit from its profits – not just when I buy the shares, but hopefully year after year. But what is a practical way to start investing in dividend shares on a limited budget?

Here is how I would do it, with a spare £400.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Focus on business quality, not dividend size

Investors commonly talk about dividend yield, which is the percentage of today’s share price I would hopefully earn each year in dividends. But dividends are never guaranteed. Just because a company made a payout last year – or even every year for decades – does not mean it will keep doing do. As an example, energy company Shell cut its dividend in 2020 for the first time since the Second World War.

So, how would I decide what dividend shares to buy? I would look at the source of such dividends: the spare cash a business generates. Does a company have something that separates it from its competitors and could allow it to keep earning profits long into the future? For example, does it have a unique brand like Coca-Cola or an entrenched customer base like DCC?

Next I would look at the company’s balance sheet. After all, some businesses generate substantial cash flows but need to use them to pay down debt. That could eat into their ability to pay dividends. So I would look at a company’s most recent balance sheet, something that is usually available free online.

How I would start investing

Once I had found some shares I thought could pay me good dividends in future, I would consider buying them for my portfolio.

But, even with a relatively modest sum like £400 to invest, I would not put all my money into one company. No matter how promising I think a business looks, anything could happen to it. Maybe it will make some mistakes in its business strategy. Possibly a new entrant in its market will hurt profit margins. Or some unexpected political event could blindside a previously successful company.

That is why I would diversify my portfolio, so that if any one company performs worse than I expect it does not ruin all my dividend income plans.

Modest expectations

With £400, if I invested in companies with an average dividend yield of 5% — already higher than the FTSE 100 average – I would hopefully receive £20 in annual dividend income.

That may not sound like very much. But it is a start. Hopefully, if I was to start investing and earning dividend income, I could learn more and grow my portfolio over time. The lessons I learn investing £400 could help me once I had much larger sums to put to work in the stock market.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Christopher Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and Tesco. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A brochure showing some of Lloyds Banking Group's major brands
Investing Articles

Is the Lloyds share price ready to break out of penny stock levels?

| Manika Premsingh

Lloyds share price could indeed rise. There are risks, though.

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

I can buy Rolls-Royce shares for just pennies. Should I?

| Christopher Ruane

Rolls-Royce shares are now trading in penny stock territory. Our writer explains why he has been buying.

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

2 UK shares to buy to hold for at least 5 years!

| Royston Wild

I think these UK shares could be two of the best to buy for the next half-decade. Here's why I'd…

Read more »

pink toy piggy money box on yellow background
Investing Articles

5 cheap FTSE dividend shares to buy in May

| Alan Oscroft

I'm seeing a lot of high-yielding dividend shares in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. And many appear temptingly cheap…

Read more »

Young woman smiling putting a coin inside piggy bank as savings for investment
Investing Articles

My secret weapon for building passive income

| Stephen Wright

Worried about companies cutting their dividend payments? Our writer has a secret weapon that he’s using to keep the passive…

Read more »

positive mental health woman
Investing Articles

How I’d invest in a Stocks and Shares ISA to try and double my money

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks reinvesting dividends could unlock powerful growth in his Stocks and Shares ISA. This is why.

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

UK shares to buy now: what I’d do with a £1,000 lump sum

| Christopher Ruane

If he had £1,000 to invest, this is how our writer would go about finding UK shares to buy now…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

The Scottish Mortgage share price is down 40%. Should I finally buy it?

| Harvey Jones

The last six months have seen the once mighty Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust share price crash. Tempted?

Read more »