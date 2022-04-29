Home » Investing Articles » The AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) share price is soaring. Here’s what I’d do

The AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) share price is soaring. Here’s what I’d do

The AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) share price has stormed ahead of GlaxoSmithKline in 2022. Do Q1 results justify that outperformance?

Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
A senior woman sits up on the exam table at a doctors appointment. She is dressed casually in a blue sweater and has a smile on her face as she glances at the doctor. Her female doctor is wearing a white lab coat and seated in front of her as she takes notes on a tablet.

Image source: Getty Images

The AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) share price soared in 2021 and this year. It’s now up 40% over the past 12 months, and up nearly 130% in five years. Some of that will surely be down to having its name attached to one of the most successful Covid-19 vaccines.

AstraZeneca has been working to reinvigorate its drug development pipeline and resume sustainable earnings growth. It’s not there yet, but a first quarter update gives us a glimpse of what’s on the horizon.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Astra expects a high teens percentage increase in revenue in 2022. And that should generate a mid-to-high twenties percentage rise in core EPS.

That’s impressive, especially after a 32% gain in core EPS in 2021. We saw a major difference between core and reported EPS for the year, with the latter coming in much lower.

The company put that down to the acquisition of Alexion, and various impairments and restructuring charges.

AstraZeneca share price valuation

On a core EPS basis, the current AstraZeneca share price suggests a trailing P/E of 25. Should the company’s guidance prove accurate, that would fall to 19 for 2022. And that looks a lot more respectable than any super-high P/E based on reported EPS.

It makes comparisons with GlaxoSmithKline more meaningful too. AstraZeneca has outstripped GSK over the past 12 months. But their valuations are not wildly far apart.

On 2021 underlying earnings, we’re looking at a trailing P/E of 16 for GlaxoSmithKline. There is clearly still a premium built in to the AZN share price though, possibly due to the coronavirus factor.

AstraZeneca’s first quarter saw a 20% rise in core EPS, at constant exchange rates. That doesn’t match up to full-year guidance yet, but it’s a good start. And a 60% rise in total revenue in the quarter bodes well for the rest of the year.

Oncology vs vaccines

Key development milestones during the quarter came from various cancer drug developments. Oncology revenue overall rose 25%, and that segment is the biggest contributor to total revenue.

Right now, I think the AstraZeneca share price might be a bit overvalued, based on Covid vaccine sentiment. But Astra’s vaccines and immune therapies (V&I) segment is well down the list in terms of size. In Q1, V&I revenue was only half that generated by oncology treatments.

I really do see the pharmaceuticals sector as a long-term cash generator. Due to the nature of the drug development cycle, it can take years and huge investment for new discoveries to come through. But that should be no problem for a long-term investor with a horizon of a decade, or more.

Buy on the dips?

I do expect to see AstraZeneca coming through the lean times, with a few drugs likely to hit blockbuster status in the coming years.

I just think the share price is too high right now, especially compared with GlaxoSmithKline’s valuation. Glaxo has been paying out around twice the dividend yield too.

So, for now, it’s a no for me. But I might buy on future dips.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GlaxoSmithKline. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man typing into calculator and making notes
Investing Articles

3 ways to grow my Stocks and Shares ISA dividend income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons he can boost the passive income generated by his Stocks and Shares ISA. This is how.

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

Is now the time to follow Warren Buffett into Apple stock?

| Stephen Wright

After a strong set of earnings and a small decline in the share price, our writer looks at whether now…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

3 reasons the M&G (LON:MNG) share price makes me want to buy

| Alan Oscroft

The M&G (LON:MNG) share price has barely moved overall since it split from Prudential and entered the market in 2019.…

Read more »

Screen of price moves in the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

An unloved FTSE 100 stock I think could soar in 2022!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 retailer has slumped in value over the past 12 months. Is now the time to buy as…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

With the Rolls-Royce share price in pennies, should I seize the moment?

| Christopher Ruane

The Rolls-Royce share price is now trading in pennies not pounds. Our writer considers what that means for his next…

Read more »

Concentrated young african american black guy sitting on heated floor at modern coffee table in living room, looking at laptop screen
Investing Articles

3 dirt-cheap UK shares I’ll be watching in May

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers highlights three UK shares trading at low valuations. All report next month.

Read more »

Piggy bank rocketing skywards
Investing Articles

Here’s why Scottish Mortgage (SMT) stock could soar in value

| Paul Summers

Scottish Mortgage stock is struggling for positive momentum. This Fool thinks it's only a matter of time.

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

My £5-a-day passive income plan

| Christopher Ruane

With £5 a day to spare and a desire to make money without working for it, our writer would use…

Read more »