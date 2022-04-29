Home » Investing Articles » 2 ‘nearly’ penny stocks to buy right now!

2 ‘nearly’ penny stocks to buy right now!

Recent volatility in UK share markets isn’t dampening my appetite for investing right now! Here are two top ‘nearly’ penny stocks I’m considering buying

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

I’m searching for the best low-cost UK shares to buy for my portfolio today. Here are two I’m considering investing in. Both trade just above penny stock territory.

A top stock for tough times

Building a truly-diversified shares portfolio means I have to include some counter-cyclical stocks in my purchases. This is because such companies build earnings even when economic conditions are tough.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Buying counter-cyclical shares is a particularly good idea today as soaring inflation smacks the UK and global economies. One such stock on my shopping list is FRP Advisory Group (LSE: FRP).

FRP is a giant in the field of corporate restructuring. It also provides other services to firms in distress, like debt advice and accounting.

Trading here picked up as 2021 progressed and UK companies began to feel the strain. Latest financials showed organic revenues rose 8% year-on-year in the six months to October.

A strong trading environment

Insolvency specialist Begbies Traynor suggests that firms like FRP could get much busier in the months ahead too. It predicts “a coming wave of business failures as the economy adjusts to the post-pandemic reality with Covid reliefs cut off and a rapid growth in inflation.

Research from Begbies Traynor shows there were 1,891 British companies in critical financial distress in the first quarter. That was up 19% from the same period in 2021.

Expensive but exceptional

The trouble with buying FRP Advisory shares is the company’s meaty valuation. At a current price of 126.5p it trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.3 times.

Such a multiple could cause FRP’s share price to slip sharply if trading begins to disappoint. Extreme competitive pressures or improving economic conditions could lead to such a scenario.

Still, in my opinion, the potential benefits of owning this UK share outweigh these risks. And from a broader investing perspective I think it’s a great share to help me diversify my portfolio.

6.9% dividend yields!

I already hold Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) shares in my portfolio. And at the current price of 127.9p, I’m thinking of buying some more.

Not only does the housebuilder trade on a rock-bottom forward P/E ratio of just 6.5 times. This FTSE 100 stock also carries a mighty 6.9% dividend yield.

A FTSE 100 ‘nearly’ penny stock

I think Taylor Wimpey’s a top buy as UK house prices continue to rise at double-digit rates. Latest Nationwide data shows average property values rose 12.1% year-on-year in April.

Some have suggested that this shows that the housing market is slowing, however. April’s reading is down from growth of 14.3% recorded last month.

The threat of a cooling homes market is one I have to take seriously as Britain’s economy struggles. Still, I think the impact of this on Taylor Wimpey’s profits are reflected by the company’s ultra-low valuation. This is a ‘nearly’ penny stock I’d happily buy more of right now.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Royston Wild has positions in Taylor Wimpey. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesla
Investing Articles

Should I avoid Tesla shares after the Musk sale?

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla shares rose in pre-market trading despite chief executive Elon Musk selling almost $4bn of his own holding in the…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is the crash in tech stocks just beginning?

| Cliff D'Arcy

US tech stocks have taken a beating since the Nasdaq peaked in November 2021. Will this crash continue, or is…

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Investing Articles

Should I buy Polymetal shares after its positive trading update?

| Dr. James Fox

After issuing an encouraging trading update this week, are Polymetal shares now looking like a good addition to my portfolio?

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Down 39%, is the ITM Power share price a renewable energy bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

The ITM Power share price has lost nearly two fifths of its value in a year. Should our writer now…

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

£7,000 to invest? 2 cheap UK shares to buy in May!

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the best cheap UK shares to buy in May. Here are two on my watchlist.

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

Why Lloyds shares could soar in value

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares are more than just a good passive income source. This blue-chip stock could soar in the coming years.

Read more »

A senior woman sits up on the exam table at a doctors appointment. She is dressed casually in a blue sweater and has a smile on her face as she glances at the doctor. Her female doctor is wearing a white lab coat and seated in front of her as she takes notes on a tablet.
Investing Articles

The AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) share price is soaring. Here’s what I’d do

| Alan Oscroft

The AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) share price has stormed ahead of GlaxoSmithKline in 2022. Do Q1 results justify that outperformance?

Read more »

Man typing into calculator and making notes
Investing Articles

3 ways to grow my Stocks and Shares ISA dividend income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer reckons he can boost the passive income generated by his Stocks and Shares ISA. This is how.

Read more »