Home » Investing Articles » The Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) share price just jumped 15%. Time to buy?

The Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) share price just jumped 15%. Time to buy?

The ARB share price responded positively to a sevenfold rise in 2021 earnings. Has the rot stopped, and are the shares heading back up?

Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
New virtual money concept, Gold Bitcoins

Image source: Getty Images

I’ve been watching the Argo Blockchain (LSE: ARB) share price slide. And I keep asking myself if it’s finally fallen far enough for me to buy. I’m pondering that question again after seeing ARB shares jump 15% when the market opened on full-year results day.

With profit multiplying sevenfold from the previous year, and the share price down 80% since its peak, my impulsive reaction is that it surely must be a buy now. But acting on impulse is risky.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Much of the ARB share price collapse has been in the last 12 months, down 70%. Are we past the bottom now?

Revenue for 2021 almost quadrupled to £74.2m, from £19m. And the company generated EBITDA of £52.9m, a massive seven times the 2020 figure.

The results announcement did speak of “a significant increase in Argo’s hashrate,” and easier access to the Bitcoin network after the Chinese ban on Bitcoin mining in May 2021.

Bitcoin price

But the big driver of 2021 profits is the Bitcoin price. Bitcoin started rocketing at the end of 2020, and remained at much higher levels for the whole of 2021. That helped Argo to achieve a mining margin of 84%.

Its Bitcoin mining total actually fell between 2020 and 2021, by 17%. That was beyond the company’s control, though, due to the ‘halving event’ of May 2020. It resulted in the block award falling from 12.5 to 6.25 Bitcoin per block.

The company increased its mining capacity from 0.6 to 1.6 exahash per second (EH/s) during the period. So capacity more than doubled, to generate 17% less cryptocurrency.

Argo has a target hashrate of 5.5 EH/s by the end of 2022. But the need to keep growing rapidly simply to keep up isn’t something I look for in a long-term investment. There’s another halving coming in 2024, which must put pressure on the ARB share price.

ARB valuation

Argo mined 2,024 Bitcoin in 2021. At 31 March 2022, the company was sitting on 2,700 Bitcoin and Bitcoin equivalents, worth £93.6m.

So the company is valued at a market cap of £285m, while owning Bitcoin assets worth a third of that. Of course, the valuation has to represent the future crypto stream coming from the company’s facilities too. And that’s not easy to estimate.

Argo is expanding its operations, which costs a lot of money. Over the year, the company raised £144m through equity issues plus £29.6m in unsecured debt. Year-end total debt reached £53.7m.

ARB share price reversal?

That raises concerns over debt and equity dilution. But I still can’t help thinking the next 12 months or so could bring a reversal of the ARB share price fall, and possibly the start of a few years of gains.

But tempted though I am, I keep thinking of Warren Buffett’s advice: “If you aren’t willing to own a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes.”

I haven’t the faintest idea where anything Bitcoin-related might be tomorrow, never mind a decade in the future. So I will continue to sit this one out

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge

Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028more than double what it is today!

And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner.

Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it…

We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story.

In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify.

Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of investment advice. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are highly speculative and volatile assets, which carry several risks, including the total loss of any monies invested. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

More on Investing Articles

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Why the Meta Platforms share price could soar again

| Stephen Wright

Meta Platforms reported earnings last night and the stock is higher in extended trading. Our writer looks at the report…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Passive income for life with £100 a month? Here’s how I’d do it

| Paul Summers

Generating a solid passive income stream isn't difficult, explains Paul Summers. Just add consistency and patience.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

With inflation at 7%, I’d buy these 2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks yielding 11%

| Harvey Jones

Given near-zero returns on cash it's incredible that FTSE 100 dividend stocks can pay double-digit yields.

Read more »

Screen of various price trends, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Why I’d forget Tesco and buy this dividend-paying FTSE 100 stock instead!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best FTSE 100 dividend stocks that money can buy. Here's why I'd look past Tesco and…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

Is the Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) share price too cheap to ignore?

| Alan Oscroft

The Scottish Mortgage (LON: SMT) share price has fallen since its 2021 highs. Here's why I might buy today, for…

Read more »

Businessman touching on number 2022 for preparation
Investing Articles

A pair of cheap shares to buy in May for 7%+ dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer is considering a couple of cheap shares to buy for his portfolio, each with dividends that could boost…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Is this penny stock a potentially exciting recovery play?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan delves deeper into this outsourcing business, currently trading as a penny stock. Are there signs of life ahead…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Why the Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) share price may soon double to 280p

| Andrew Woods

This a company that could be sitting on vast oil reserves. With production potentially imminent, I think the Pantheon Resources…

Read more »