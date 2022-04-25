More on Investing Articles

Models of houses on top of pound coins
1 REIT with a 7%+ dividend yield to make me some passive income!

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is looking to boost his passive income stream with REITs. He's identified one with an enticing 7% dividend…

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
I’m forgetting bonds and searching for bargain FTSE 100 shares to buy

| Dan Appleby, CFA

Bonds might be good option to diversify my portfolio, but I think there are a number of excellent FTSE 100…

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
I’m ignoring Bitcoin, gold and cash and will aim to make a million from UK shares

| Harvey Jones

I'm banking on UK shares to make a million pounds for my retirement.

A plant pipetrack at BP's Hull Petrochemicals site
Can BP shares climb higher before Q1 earnings?

| Dylan Hood

Up over 12% year-to-date and with 2022 Q1 results day approaching, can BP shares continue to climb higher? Dylan Hood…

Social media and digital online concept, woman using smartphone
Is Twitter stock a buy amid Elon Musk takeover speculation?

| Dylan Hood

Elon Musk has made an offer to buy Twitter after building up his stake in the company. Should I be…

Hand holding pound notes
With £1,000, I’d buy these 2 dividend stocks for passive income

| Stuart Blair

In times of high inflation, buying dividend stocks can be a very good idea. Here are two that I think…

Various denominations of notes in a pile
How I’m targeting a £10,000 passive income with dividend shares

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains how he’s using dividend shares to target a £10k annual passive income from the stock market.

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing

I’m shunning buy-to-let to generate a rising passive income from UK shares

| Harvey Jones

I'm buying UK shares for passive income. Buy-to-let is too much hassle for me.

