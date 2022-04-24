Home » Investing Articles » With inflation at 6%, I’m using the Warren Buffett method to buy shares

With inflation at 6%, I’m using the Warren Buffett method to buy shares

Roland Head looks at tips from Warren Buffett for investing with high inflation and highlights some UK shares he might buy today.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo

Image source: The Motley Fool

Soaring costs mean UK inflation hit 6.2% in March, the highest level for 30 years. In an environment like this, there’s no substitute for experience. That’s why I’m following Warren Buffett’s methods to help me pick stocks for my portfolio.

Buffett turned 91 last year. He was already a successful investor in the 1970s and 80s when inflation (and interest rates) reached double-digit levels. Here, I’ll explain Buffett’s tips for inflation investing and look at some UK shares I might buy today.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Focus on cash

One of Buffett’s key tips for investing with inflation howling is to focus on businesses that can generate plenty of cash.

When inflation is high, the cost of everything rises. We’re seeing it in household bills — petrol, gas, electricity, food, and pretty much everything else.

It’s the same for businesses. They’re having to pay more to produce the same amount of output. If a company was struggling to generate spare cash when inflation was low, then it’s going to have even bigger problems now.

If a company can’t generate cash, it will struggle to invest in growth or pay dividends. Ultimately, the value of the business (and its shares) may start to fall.

In the UK, I think some of the best cash-generating shares are in the consumer and financial sectors. These choices reflect some of Buffett’s top holdings too. His company Berkshire Hathaway owns big stakes in US firms such as Bank of America, Coca-Cola Co, and Kraft Heinz.

In the UK, I’m looking at shares such as Unilever, Lloyds, Tesco, and Aviva. I’m also considering tobacco stocks like British American Tobacco, which generates a lot of cash.

Warren Buffett loves pricing power

If costs are rising, then surely companies should just increase their prices to reflect this? It certainly feels like many businesses are putting up their prices at the moment. But the reality is that not all of them have equal pricing power.

Some companies struggle to increase their prices without losing sales. When inflation’s high, Buffett’s advice is to avoid these companies.

As an investor, I want to buy shares in companies that can easily increase their prices. In my experience, this typically means businesses with upmarket brands, or services that are hard to replace.

Once again, I’m taking tips from Buffett’s own portfolio. In addition to the food and drink firms I mentioned above, Apple and Amazon are among Berkshire’s largest equity holdings. So too is games producer Activision Blizzard, whose franchises include Call of Duty.

Some of the UK shares I might buy with strong brands and pricing power include luxury fashion house Burberry and consumer stocks such as Reckitt (Dettol, Durex etc). I might also consider pharma group GlaxoSmithKline, which is about to spin off its large portfolio of branded consumer healthcare products.

What I’m doing

There is no guaranteed way to make money in the stock market. At this stage, no one knows whether high inflation will be short-lived or long-lasting. We don’t know how far interest rates will rise, or whether the UK will suffer a recession.

My hope is that by learning from Buffett and focusing on companies with pricing power and strong cash generation, I can build a share portfolio that will deliver long-term growth.

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Roland Head owns British American Tobacco, Burberry, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, British American Tobacco, Burberry, GlaxoSmithKline, Reckitt plc, Tesco, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 in the FTSE 100 today

| Christopher Ruane

If our writer had £10,000 and wanted to invest it in FTSE 100 shares, this is how he would go…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I’m buying in May… and 1 that I’m avoiding at all costs

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is looking for opportunities in travel stocks in May. He’s got an eye on a FTSE 100 stock,…

Read more »

Two colleagues working on new global financial strategy plan using tablet and laptop.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Barclays or Lloyds shares for 2022?

| Charlie Carman

So far this year, Barclays and Lloyds shares have trailed the FTSE 100. Which bank's share price offers the best…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is in pennies. Should I load up?

| Christopher Ruane

Could the Rolls-Royce share price be set for takeoff? Our writer thinks so and explains why he has been buying…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d generate a passive income for life, with £20 a week

| Alan Oscroft

How would I plan to generate steady passive income to help fund my retirement? I'd start small, and invest regularly…

Read more »

Private investor buying UK shares at home
Investing Articles

5 cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares I’d buy in May

| Alan Oscroft

Starting in May, how would I go about building a portfolio of FTSE 100 dividend shares? I'd look for diversification…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Should I buy Netflix stock?

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright analyses Netflix stock. The price has come down a lot recently. Is this an opportunity for our writer…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

5.7% dividend yields! One of the best dividend stocks to buy

| Royston Wild

I'm hunting for the best dividend stocks to buy for my portfolio. I think this big-yielding UK share could prove…

Read more »