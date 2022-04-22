More on Investing Articles

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Here’s why I’m backing Lloyds shares to soar!

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares are not only a good source of passive income, the stock is trading at a discount and I…

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Should I buy Vodafone shares in 2022?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Vodafone is a popular UK dividend stock due to its high yield. Is it worth buying in 2022 though? Edward…

UK investor holding smartphone and monitoring shares
Wise shares have slumped. Is this a buying opportunity?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Last year, Wise was a growth stock everyone wanted to own. Today however, it's a different story. Is now the…

Electric charging station symbol and inscription on a street
EV stocks aren’t just listed in America, you know…

| Sam Robson

Did you know that there are UK-listed stocks exposed to the electric vehicle (EV) sector?

Futuristic front of NIO car in Norwegian showroom
As Tesla soars, can NIO stock do the same?

| Stuart Blair

Tesla stock soared on Thursday, as it smashed expectations. But with NIO stock down around 50% year-to-date, can it replicate…

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
3 cheap FTSE 100 shares to buy in May

| Alan Oscroft

FTSE 100 volatility in April has left a lot of shares looking seriously undervalued to me. Here are three I'm…

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
4 ways I’d invest £2k to beat the stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains several ways that he'd aim to try and beat the stock market as a benchmark for his…

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
At 96p, is the Rolls-Royce share price the bargain of the year?

| Andrew Woods

As more planes begin to fly and the world looks to nuclear power in the years ahead, the current Rolls-Royce…

