Home » Investing Articles » 1 FTSE 100 stock I’d buy now at a 52-week low

1 FTSE 100 stock I’d buy now at a 52-week low

Jon Smith talks through a FTSE 100 stock that recently hit its lowest level over the past year, but that he thinks is now a buy.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

Buying a stock when it’s trading at a 52-week low could mean that it’s undervalued. It could also mean that the company has really struggled over the past year. Therefore, any stock that fits into this category needs me to investigate carefully before I buy. Having done so, here’s one FTSE 100 stock that I think is a good buy for me right now.

Reasons for the falling share price

The company I’m talking about is Hargreaves Lansdown (LSE:HL). The share price hit 961p last week, a new 52-week low. Based on the closing price a year ago, the shares are down 41%. Clearly, things haven’t gone to plan for the retail investment platform provider.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Last summer, the share price struggled due to underwhelming results from the pandemic. Even though the profit after tax was only slightly lower than the previous year (£296m vs £313m), analysts were expecting much better results. In fairness, with the spike in retail trading activity from the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, it’s easy to understand why many were expecting a bumper financial year.

There was also concern late in 2021 about the lack of volatility being seen in financial markets. Without large swings in the stock market, fewer transactions would mean lower revenue for Hargreaves Lansdown. The FTSE 100 stock saw the share price fall into a downward spiral.

Why I like this FTSE 100 stock

One thing that’s noticeable with the stock market is that it moves on very quickly. Even though a company might have experienced a tough year, investors can be quick to flip to buying mode if the outlook improves.

I think this is going to be the case for Hargreaves Lansdown. The interim results for the second half of 2021 revealed a shift in strategy. The CEO commented that the business would be shifting to “redefine wealth management”.

It believes that incumbents are failing customers in this regard, and that it has enough of a strong client base already to service this new segment. Importantly, the FTSE 100 company already has a 43.3% market share with retail investors. Therefore I think it can easily cross-sell more advisory services and earn high fees from this wealth managemnt proposition.

It also revealed in the half-year report that assets under management had increased by 20% from the same period last year to £141.2bn. If clients are moving money to Hargreaves Lansdown, growing this number, I think it should make it easier in the long run to help generate profits. After all, I imagine customers will use the money to eventually invest via the platform rather than just leaving it in cash.

An undervalued buy?

The issues that plagued the share price of this FTSE 100 stock could continue going forward. Yet if this pivot to wealth management takes off, I think the current share price doesn’t reflect the value of this business years down the line. Therefore, I’m considering buying shares in Hargreaves Lansdown at the moment.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A quality beaten-down growth stock I’m buying in a heartbeat

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have been beaten down a lot of late, due to inflationary worries and rising interest rates. Here's one…

Read more »

Graph of price moves, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

7.4%+ dividend yields! 2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d hold for 10 years

| Royston Wild

I think these dirt-cheap FTSE 100 dividend stocks could be great buys for the next 10 years. Here's why I'd…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Investing Articles

Lloyds share price: should I buy this cheap FTSE 100 stock?

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price seems to offer brilliant all-round value. But do the risks facing the FTSE 100 bank make…

Read more »

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is below £1… but I think I can do better

| Stephen Wright

With a share price below £1, Rolls-Royce shares look cheap. But Stephen Wright thinks that he can get more for…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d build passive income starting with £15 a week

| Kevin Godbold

Instead of labouring for money, passive income simply drops into an account 'on its own' -- here's how I'd get…

Read more »

A Deliveroo rider sprinting on a bike
Investing Articles

Will the Deliveroo share price fall below £1?

| Paul Summers

The Deliveroo share price has fallen over 50% in the last year. Does penny stock status await?

Read more »

The letters ISA (Individual Savings Account) on dice on stacks of gold coins on a white background.
Investing Articles

3 ideas for investing £2k in my new Stocks & Shares ISA

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about some of his favourite stocks and themes that he'd invest in as the new Stocks and…

Read more »

UK investor holding smartphone and monitoring shares
Investing Articles

S4 Capital’s share price has tanked. Is it time to buy?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

S4 Capital's share price has fallen significantly after the company has delayed the publication of its 2021 results. Is this…

Read more »