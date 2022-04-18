This Fool thinks he’s seen a growth stock that could reside on the premier index within the next five years and explains why he’d buy the shares.

The FTSE 100 is the premier index in the UK and the holy grail that all listed companies would like to reside on. One growth stock I believe could enter the index within a five-year period is Macfarlane Group (LSE:MACF). I’m planning on buying the shares for my holdings.

Labelling and packaging

Macfarlane Group is a Scottish-based packaging and labelling business with roots stretching back over 70 years. It is one of the largest distributors of protective packaging products in the UK. Supported by 1,000 employees, its customer base spans the UK, Europe, and the US.

As I write, Macfarlane shares are trading for 127p. At this time last year, the shares were trading for 110p, which is a 15% increase over a 12-month period.

Labelling and packaging may sound a bit boring. But I’m not looking for thrills, I’m looking for a growth stock with a good track record of performance and one eye on the future. I believe Macfarlane ticks all these boxes.

Risks involved

Macfarlane Group could see profit margins squeezed due to rising costs of raw materials and the supply chain crisis.

These two macroeconomic factors are affecting many businesses across lots of different sectors currently.

If Macfarlane cannot fulfil orders due to the supply chain crisis, this could affect performance, growth, and returns. Furthermore, if raw materials are costing more, it may need to charge more to keep profits up. This could result in a loss of customers to competitors.

A growth stock I’d buy for my holdings

For any stock to continue growing organically along with acquisitions, I believe it must be on sound financial footing. I usually review a firm’s trading record and balance sheet. I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future, however.

Macfarlane has increased revenue and profit year-on-year between 2018 and 2021 (aside from a small drop in 2020 due to the pandemic). Its 2021 annual report was released last month and made for excellent reading, in my opinion.

Another reason I believe Macfarlane is a growth stock with lots of potential ahead is due to the market it operates in. Packaging and labelling is thriving right now due to the rise of e-commerce and is set to grow. In fact, the pandemic only exacerbated online shopping and the demand for packaging and labelling products.

At current levels Macfarlane Group shares look cheap to me with a price-to-earnings ratio of 14. In addition to this, buying the shares now would help me build a passive income stream. Macfarlane has a dividend yield of over 2.5%, which is already higher than the FTSE 250 average yield.

I do believe Macfarlane Group is an exciting growth stock with lots of potential ahead. At current levels the shares are cheap and pay a dividend. Macfarlane has a consistent record of growing performance and completes acquisitions to enhance its offering too. It is also operating in a burgeoning sector thanks to the rise of e-commerce. I will be buying the shares for my holdings and holding them for the long term.