My passive income plan – 5 key points

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer looks at a handful of factors he always considers when putting a passive income plan into action.

A dividend growth share I’d buy with £5,000!

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the best dividend stocks that the London Stock Exchange currently offers. Here's an income share I'd buy…

3 penny stocks to buy in May!

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the best penny stocks to buy in May. Here are a few low-cost UK shares on my…

Why Lloyds’ share price could double

| G A Chester

If this thing happens, the Lloyds share price could rocket 100%...

The 5 best UK stocks to buy and watch now

| Kevin Godbold

Despite macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges, there's usually an opportunity in the markets, such as these five UK stocks.

11.3% dividend yields! A penny stock I’d buy to hold until 2030

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best-value UK shares to buy today. And this big-dividend-paying penny stock looks too cheap to miss.…

A dividend-paying FTSE 100 share to buy today!

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 stock could deliver big dividends and excellent earnings growth over the next decade. Here's why it could…

Will the Rolls-Royce share price become a star performer?

| Roland Head

The Rolls-Royce share price is down 30% this year, but Roland Head can see clear signs of value. He's eyeing…

