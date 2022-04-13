More on Investing Articles

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

Centrica shares are up 37% on the year. Are they still undervalued?

| Dr. James Fox

Centrica shares, once touted as cheap, are up 37% over the past year. Here, I explore whether this share is…

Read more »

Male and Female Architects Wearing Augmented Reality Headsets Work with 3D City Model. High Tech Office Professional People Use Virtual Reality Modeling Software Application.
Investing Articles

The QinetiQ Group share price takes flight: time to take a look?

| Joshua Kalinsky

One Fool takes a closer look into whether there is still upside in the QinetiQ Group share price, and contemplates…

Read more »

Tesco fruit and veg
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Tesco share price is down 5%

| John Choong

Tesco just reported its FY22 earnings. Since then, the stock has dropped by 5%. So, here's why investors are bearish…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

The Polymetal share price just fell 25%. Is this a buying opportunity?

| Alan Oscroft

After the Polymetal share price dropped 25% on latest news, is it finally time for me to take the plunge…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

Down 70%, I think this British stock is a ‘no-brainer’ buy

| Stuart Blair

Whilst British stocks have outperformed other global indexes this year, this growth stock is an exception. But after falling 70%,…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

As the Barclays share price falls 30%, is it a no-brainer buy?

| Andrew Mackie

As another scandal hits the Barclays share price, Andrew Mackie explores its longer-term fortunes.

Read more »

A Dechra Pharmaceuticals scientist uses a microscope
Investing Articles

2 high-growth stocks to buy and hold in May

| Dr. James Fox

There's plenty of volatility in markets at the moment, and that creates both opportunity and risk. Here are two high-growth…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are down 30%! Where are they going next?

| Charlie Keough

With Rolls-Royce shares down 30% year -to-date, Charlie Keough looks at whether now is the time to add the stock…

Read more »