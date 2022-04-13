Home » Investing Articles » 3 investing strategies for unpredictable stock markets in 2022

3 investing strategies for unpredictable stock markets in 2022

Stock market gyrations in 2022 have been mind-boggling already. Here are three investing strategies I’m using to navigate through this period.

Latest posts by Manika Premsingh (see all)
Published
Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.

Image source: Getty Images

2022 started on a fairly predictable note. Stock markets were largely on the upswing as coronavirus cases were subsiding. Prospects for the UK economy looked better despite rising inflation. And companies continued to post healthier results. If this scenario had continued, my investing strategy for 2022 would have been straightforward. I would have focused on cyclical growth stocks, which were most likely to experience an upturn. 

In stock markets, expect the unexpected

However, anyone who has been investing for long enough knows that we’re always safest when we expect the unexpected. Because that’s exactly what transpired. Come February, and Russia invaded Ukraine. With that came a stock market plunge. The FTSE 100 index fell to sub-7,000 levels, wiping out more than a year of gains.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Russia is an energy producer. And the two countries together are commodity exporters in general. As a result, war put pressure on prices. So, the threat of inflation is bigger than before. The Office of Budget Responsibility forecasts that by the final quarter of the year, the UK’s consumer price inflation will be north of 8% in annual terms. So we should brace for more stock market impact. 

The FTSE 100 upswing

But as I was saying earlier, we should expect the unexpected. Despite the fact that the war continues and inflation keeps rising, stock markets are on an upswing again. In fact, as I write, the FTSE 100 index is close to its pre-pandemic highs. It’s not difficult to see why. Some of the biggest constituent stocks by market capitalisation are well placed right now, despite the current circumstances. 

But this trend could change too. Coronavirus, for instance, isn’t out of the way. This fact might have been somewhat overlooked since the war started, but I’m a bit nervous every time I look at the latest data on it. The underlying point I’m making here is, the stock market’s direction can change in a flash. 

Investing strategies for 2022

So now I’m looking at three different investing strategies to navigate my way through 2022. The first of these is to focus on FTSE 100 defensives. Healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks are my go-to investments as far as defensives go. These might not be the fastest-growing stocks, but they do tend to rise at a broadly steady rate over time. They’re especially good to hold during uncertain economic times.

Next, I’m investing in stocks that aren’t impacted by inflation, in fact, they might even benefit from it. Think of oil stocks and miners. Commodity prices are expected to remain firm over the rest of the year. I already hold many of them in my portfolio. There’s a possibility of a drop in these, of course, if the economy slows down. But that’s always a risk with cyclical stocks.

Finally, I’m focused on green stocks. The UK government recently released its energy security strategy. If implemented right, it could be beneficial for such companies. This in turn would make them good long-term stocks to hold. 

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Manika Premsingh has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Cineworld cinema
Investing Articles

Here’s why the Cineworld share price might NEVER recover

| Paul Summers

The Cineworld share price has stabilised, but this Fool thinks a sustained recovery is asking for too much.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Investing Articles

A FTSE 100 share I think could rocket in price!

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy this Easter. Here's one dividend-paying share I think could be…

Read more »

Various denominations of notes in a pile
Investing Articles

Here are 2 passive income stocks yielding 10%+!

| Jabran Khan

This Fool is on the hunt for passive income! He identifies two dividend stocks yielding over 10% that he's tempted…

Read more »

Piggy bank rocketing skywards
Investing Articles

Here’s why the boohoo share price might explode

| Paul Summers

This Fool wonders if we could see fireworks from the boohoo share price in May.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

4 massive-yield passive income stocks I’d buy right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With so many dividend stocks having their prices slashed, Zaven Boyrazian shares his top picks for high-yield passive income opportunities.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

The Open Orphan share price is up over 20% in April! Should I buy now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Open Orphan share price has jumped by double-digits so far this month! Can this momentum continue, or will it…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

2 top UK stocks to buy before a recession

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Fears of a recession are on the rise, but what are the best stocks to beat one? Zaven Boyrazian shares…

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

UK shares: 1 stock I’d buy with £100

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan is on the lookout for the best UK shares for his holdings and believes this recently-listed home improvements…

Read more »