Home » Investing Articles » 5 cheap UK shares I’d buy for a new Stocks and Shares ISA

5 cheap UK shares I’d buy for a new Stocks and Shares ISA

With a whole new £20,000 ISA allowance just arrived, I need some investing ideas. Here are five of my favourite cheap UK shares.

Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

I already have a Stocks and Shares ISA, and it’s based on long-term FTSE 100 dividend shares. That’s the core of my investing strategy. But with the new ISA allowance, I’m thinking I might branch out a bit, and I’ve been looking for cheap UK shares.

My first potential pick is cybersecurity technology expert Darktrace. Is it cheap? Looking at the big slide since 2021’s peak levels, it just might be.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

At 407p, the Darktrace share price has lost 60% of its peak value. It is still up around 24% since flotation in April 2021, but it looks like the early IPO bubble might be history.

There’s obvious risk with new technology, and Darktrace has no profits yet. But I am tempted to add it to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

The best recovery pick?

I have almost bought Rolls-Royce shares many times. With its poor recent run, I’m glad I haven’t. But now I can’t help seeing a fresh buying opportunity. I steer clear of recovery stocks until I see the recovery starting, and I believe we could be getting close.

There’s a risk of a further downturn as our economic outlook is gloomy. And I usually don’t invest in companies with high debt. But if I’m focusing on cheap UK shares this year, it could be time to buy.

Blockchain technology

I wonder if crypto miner Argo Blockchain might be ready for a second growth phase? The shares are down 70% in 12 months. But, over two years, there’s still a 1,700% gain.

The company has faced criticism over its costs, specifically regarding its new mining facility. And it has been hit by short sellers. But against that, Argo’s resources will surely be in demand for any blockchain work, wherever Bitcoin itself goes, won’t it?

I expect volatility and a significant risk of loss. So maybe just a small investment.

Stocks and Shares ISA diversification

Bankers Investment Trust is my next potential Stocks and Shares ISA pick. Bankers has raised its dividend for 55 straight years, which is a big plus.

I also want to expand my ISA globally. Bankers’ biggest holdings are American, but it avoids the high-risk stocks that are often overvalued. So it could get me global exposure from a cheap UK share.

But is it good value? The shares are discounted 7% to net asset value, so I think it is — even if it does expose me to geopolitical risk.

Another cheap UK share?

I don’t think I could go a whole Stocks & Shares ISA year without buying a financial stock. My current top selection is Direct Line Insurance Group.

Although Direct Line’s earnings have taken a dip during the pandemic squeeze, it is still paying big dividends, reaching 8% in 2021. But are they under threat? Well, I see the economic outlook as double-edged. High inflation and possible recession could hit financial sector prospects. But the longer-term post-pandemic outlook could be a lot brighter.

I wouldn’t invest a whole £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA allowance in these potentially cheap UK shares. But I could see myself allocating £1,000 to each of the five over the coming year.

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge

Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028more than double what it is today!

And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner.

Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it…

We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story.

In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify.

Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of investment advice. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are highly speculative and volatile assets, which carry several risks, including the total loss of any monies invested. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

More on Investing Articles

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Investing Articles

My 7-step guide to targeting a £250 monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Looking to get regular money without labouring for it, our writer shares his detailed passive income plan.

Read more »

Economic Uncertainty Ahead Sign With Stormy Background
Investing Articles

A recession could be on the way. Here are the stocks I’d buy (and avoid) now

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Recessions can have a big impact on the stock market. Here, Edward Sheldon discusses the stocks he'd buy, and those…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett is on a spending spree! Here’s what he’s buying

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Stock market legend Warren Buffett has made some big moves recently. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at where he's investing.

Read more »

Graph Falling Down in Front Of United Kingdom Flag
Investing Articles

The Scottish Mortgage share price is down 25%! Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

With the Scottish Mortgage share price down 25% this year, Charlie Keough looks at whether now is the time to…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Even crypto traders see the sense in Foolish investing!

| Alan Oscroft

Foolish investing is all about the long term, but crypto investors go for quick short-term profits, right? Here's why I…

Read more »

A brochure showing some of Lloyds Banking Group's major brands
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds’ share price too cheap to miss?

| Royston Wild

Right now, Lloyds' share price trades well inside bargain-basement territory. Does its P/E ratio below 10 times make it an…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

2 top growth stocks I’d invest £2k in now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains two top growth stocks that he has his eye on and thinks could offer him good returns,…

Read more »

Male and Female Architects Wearing Augmented Reality Headsets Work with 3D City Model. High Tech Office Professional People Use Virtual Reality Modeling Software Application.
Investing Articles

3 of the best technology stocks to buy in April

| Daniel Moore

As technology shares are getting crushed, Daniel Moore explores whether there are any bargain stocks to buy going into the…

Read more »