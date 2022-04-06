Home » Investing Articles » Top FTSE 100 dividend shares to buy right now

Top FTSE 100 dividend shares to buy right now

I reckon FTSE 100 dividend shares with defensive underlying businesses such as these can make some of the best enduring dividend payers.

Latest posts by Kevin Godbold (see all)
Published
Screen of price moves in the FTSE 100

Image source: Getty Images.

In uncertain times, a focus on the shareholder dividends paid by companies can be a good thing. So, I’ve identified my top FTSE 100 dividend shares.

But in fairness, prioritising dividends can pay off in the best of times as well. Indeed, the great thing about dividends is the income tends to arrive regularly if we own the stock. And many companies pay interim and full-year dividends each year. 

Income from FTSE 100 dividend shares

Sometimes we get quarterly dividends as well. For example, those paid by tobacco and smoking products company Imperial Brands and oil giant and energy company BP. And it’s not uncommon to receive special dividends on top of those ordinary dividends. Occasionally special payments arise because of strong trading. Or it could be because of a corporate action such as a sale of assets or other events.

And the income from dividends can add up to a substantial portion of the overall returns we gain from holding shares. What’s more, the regular money can help to offset some of the volatility that share prices often deliver. Indeed, it can be frustrating watching the capital value of a portfolio fall when share prices are weak. But if dividends keep ringing the cash register they can help with the emotional aspects of investing in stocks.

And a decent yield can be a good indicator of value. It can help us to buy stocks when they are assigning a fair valuation to an underlying business. Infamous fund manager Neil Woodford used a simple dividend strategy to produce great returns when he was a successful investor. 

He used to lead his evaluation of a stock opportunity by examining its dividend yield. And also its potential dividend growth rate. And the method worked well. Woodford generated capital growth from rising share prices as well as income growth from rising dividends.

Dividends as a measure of business health

Lord (John) Lee — the UK’s first-outed ISA millionaire — is another who thinks dividends are important. He made millions investing in growing businesses and holding their shares for a long time as they expanded. And he once said the presence of a dividend is one of the first things he looks for when evaluating a stock opportunity. He reckons the dividend decisions made by company directors can reveal much about the underlying health of an enterprise and its forward-looking prospects.

I reckon FTSE 100 companies with defensive businesses can make some of the best enduring dividend payers. But even defensive dividend-paying companies could end up making poor investments. All shares come with risks as well as positive potential. Nevertheless, I’d embrace such risks — after careful research — in order to expose my portfolio to the upside potential of shares.

And right now, I like the look of the fast-moving consumer goods giant Unilever. With the share price near 3,536p, the forward-looking dividend yield for 2023 is around 4%. I’m also keen on smoking products maker British American TobaccoWith the shares at 3,228p, the 2023 yield is forecast to be over 7%. And my energy play would be National Grid. With the stock at 1,211p, the yield is over 4% for the trading year to March 2023.

I'm also considering these stock opportunities:

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Kevin Godbold owns shares in British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 high-yield dividend stocks to buy in April

| Dr. James Fox

Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that I think could help me negate the impact of inflation if I buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy the top 10 ‘ISA millionaire’ stocks?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been looking at the stocks held by Hargreaves Lansdown's ISA millionaires. Are they worth buying for his…

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

Does a 7% yield make Aviva shares a slam-dunk buy?

| Roland Head

The Aviva share price offers a prospective dividend yield of 7.1%. But there's a small catch, as Roland Head explains.

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

2 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy for a new ISA today

| Harshil Patel

With a new ISA season starting, I’m looking for the best stocks to buy right now. I’m taking a defensive…

Read more »

Compass pointing towards 'best price'
Investing Articles

3 cheap stocks to buy with £1k in this market recovery

| Roland Head

The market rebound has left some good, cheap stocks behind, says Roland Head. He reveals three companies on his buy…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Aviva isn’t the only cheap FTSE 100 share I’d buy for passive income

| Paul Summers

A 7% average yield from these three FTSE 100 stocks is more than enough passive income for this Fool.

Read more »

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

3 great FTSE 100 growth stocks to buy with the new ISA allowance

| Paul Summers

There's no shortage of quality growth stocks to buy in this new ISA year. Paul Summers picks out three FTSE…

Read more »

a young couple celebrate getting the keys to their new home by taking a selfie in the garden
Investing Articles

2 exceptional FTSE 100 shares to buy for an ISA this year

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been looking for high-quality FTSE 100 shares to buy for his ISA. Here's a look at two…

Read more »