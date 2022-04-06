Home » Investing Articles » 2 penny stocks (including a 5.2% dividend yield) to buy after recent falls!

2 penny stocks (including a 5.2% dividend yield) to buy after recent falls!

Could this UK dividend stock be one of the best penny stocks to buy today? Here’s why I’d buy it alongside this top hydrogen stock.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes

Image source: Getty Images.

I’m searching for the best penny stocks to buy following recent share price falls. Here are two top low-cost shares on my radar right now.

AFC Energy

Fuel cell producer AFC Energy (LSE: AFC) has been steadily rising in recent months. But it remains a good 20% cheaper than it was at the beginning of 2022.

I think this represents a great dip-buying opportunity. I think the ‘green’ hydrogen fuel cells it manufactures could prove essential in helping governments to hit their net zero targets.

On the downside, the high cost of green hydrogen means that its commercial viability is yet to be proven. This leaves a big question mark over AFC Energy’s investment case.

However, if I’m brave enough to invest, I believe this penny stock could be a highly-lucrative buy. Demand for renewable energy is soaring as the fight against climate change intensifies. And green hydrogen — which unlike other types isn’t produced with the use of fossil fuels — is the cleanest out there.

Bursting with energy

I’m particularly encouraged by reports that the UK government is set to double its hydrogen production targets later this week. It’s thought that up to 5GW of green hydrogen in particular is being targeted by 2030.

I think interest in this low-carbon source could be about to ignite elsewhere too. And AFC Energy — which is showcasing its tech in the high-profile Extreme E racing series — could be a big winner.

Centamin

Gold stock Centamin’s (LSE: CEY) share price has cooled considerably during the past month. I believe its move back into penny stock territory represents another terrific dip-buying opportunity.

It’s my opinion that the precious metal it mines could rise rapidly in the months ahead as inflation takes off. Prices were already increasingly rapidly into the beginning of 2022. The worsening Covid-19 outbreak in China and the war in Ukraine have kept — and look set to keep — pushing inflation through the roof.

Rising prices are a natural inflator for gold demand. And resurgent physical gold sales at the US Mint illustrate how strongly interest in the safe-haven asset is improving. Some 155,550 ounces of its American Eagle coins were sold in March, up 74% month-on-month.

5.2% dividend yields!

I like gold stock Centamin in particular because of its solid all-round value. The Egypt-focused miner trades on an undemanding forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.9 times. It also sports a meaty 5.2% dividend yield.

There’s no guarantee that gold prices will go up, of course. Rapid central bank rate hikes to curb inflation, for example, and a subsequent lift in the US dollar could hit bullion values hard, and by extension profits at the likes of Centamin.

But on balance I think the outlook for gold prices is very bright. So I’d buy the metal producer to ride this theme.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Windmills for electric power production.
Investing Articles

3 renewable energy stocks I’d buy as investor interest soars!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the best renewable energy stocks to buy as demand from institutional investors surges. Here are a few…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10,000 to generate a passive income for life

| Alan Oscroft

I'm looking at spreading £10,000 across 10 shares to generate long-term passive income. Here's why the biggest yields might not…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

The Royal Mail share price just dropped 4%! Should I buy now?

| Dr. James Fox

The Royal Mail share price has fallen today after Barclays cut its price target. So is now a good time…

Read more »

The Costa Fortuna at Port Nagasaki
Investing Articles

A cheap FTSE 250 stock to buy and hold for the long term? Count me in!

| Andrew Woods

As capacity ramps up again, can this FTSE 250 cruise operator soon return to profit?

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Investing Articles

The Twitter share price soars 30% as Elon Musk joins the board! Should I buy?

| Charlie Carman

The Twitter share price soared this week following news that the Tesla CEO has acquired 73.5m shares in the social…

Read more »

Piggybank, British Currency, Calculator, Receipts and a Mug on a Table -
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett loves investing in banks. Could Lloyds Banking Group shares fit in his portfolio?

| Renato Neves

The banking sector could be one of the top winners of 2022, and Lloyds Banking Group shares would be no…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Aston Martin share price slumped 4% today! Is it a buy?

| Dr. James Fox

The Aston Martin share price has fallen by 4%, compounding losses over the course of the year. But should I…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

The best FTSE 100 dividend shares to buy with £5,000 today

| Alan Oscroft

I'm seeing so many great dividend shares out there, I'm spoiled for choice. Here's how I'd go about investing £5,000…

Read more »