Home » Investing Articles » 3 cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares I’m buying in April

3 cheap FTSE 100 dividend shares I’m buying in April

Here are three FTSE 100 shares I’m buying in April. Their dividend yields range from 8.3% to 9.3% a year to give me more passive income!

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
| More on:
A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes

Image source: Getty Images.

This week will be prime-time territory for buying shares. That’s because the 2021-22 tax year ends on Tuesday, 5 April and the 2022-23 tax year begins on Wednesday, 6 April. Thus, stockbrokers are braced for the usual last-minute clamour as investors rush to buy shares while stocks last! Although I won’t be racing to fill my Stocks and Shares ISA, I do plan to buy more cheap FTSE 100 shares this month.

What I’m looking for are stocks trading on low earnings multiples and high earnings yields that pay market-beating dividends. Hence, here are three FTSE 100 dividend shares that I don’t own today, but aim to buy this month to add more passive income to my family portfolio.

My three cheap FTSE 100 shares

Here are three FTSE 100 shares that I plan to buy this month (sorted from high to low by dividend yield):

CompanySectorShare price (p)Market value (£bn)P/EEarnings yieldDividend yield
Rio TintoMining6,225.00102.96.315.8%9.3%
Imperial BrandsTobacco1,616.2315.45.418.5%8.6%
M&GFinancials221.765.868.81.5%8.3%

Why would I want to own these three FTSE 100 shares? First, because I want to maximise my future dividend income. The dividend yields of these stocks range from 8.3% to 9.3% a year, with an average yield of 8.7% a year. That thrashes the Footsie’s own cash yield of around 4%. Indeed, were I to put £1,000 into each stock, I could collect over £261 a year in dividends (before tax) from this £3,000 investment. Nice.

Then again, I know from long experience that share dividends aren’t guaranteed. Indeed, they can be cut or cancelled at any time. Even FTSE 100 companies sometimes trim their dividends in order to preserve cash flow. M&G only listed on the London Stock Exchange in October 2019, but didn’t reduce its dividend during 2020’s Covid-19 crisis. However, Rio Tinto last cut its dividend in 2016 and Imperial Brands slashed its cash payout in 2020.

The chances of cuts aside, this is a mini-portfolio constructed purely to generate bumper dividends. And the good news is these dividends should be well-covered by earnings at all three companies. Rio’s earnings cover its dividend 1.7 times over, while Imperial’s dividend-cover ratio is almost 2.2. As for M&G, its 2021 earnings were depressed by one-off factors, but are expected to rebound this year. Hence, I estimate its forward dividend-cover ratio at over 1.2 — not as high as I’d like, but not bad either.

Why I love dividends

I’m a big fan of dividends — and particularly FTSE 100 dividends — for two reasons. First, history shows that they can account for up to half of the long-term returns from UK shares. Second, they act as a cushion against falling share prices. For example, a share that pays a yearly dividend of, say, 6% and then falls in price by 4% over a year has still produced a positive return of 2% over that period.

In summary, in these uncertain times, I’m always on the lookout for cheap shares that fit my family portfolio. And buying FTSE 100 shares gives me an extra level of comfort that helps me sleep better at night!

Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices

Make no mistake… inflation is coming.

Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.

Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.

That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…

…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!

Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!

Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.

Cliffdarcy has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Imperial Brands. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The letters ISA (Individual Savings Account) on dice on stacks of gold coins on a white background.
Investing Articles

3 cheap penny stocks I’d buy before the ISA deadline

| Roland Head

These unloved penny stocks could be ideal ISA buys, says Roland Head. He's hunting for cheap shares to buy before…

Read more »

Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach
Investing Articles

Why the Rolls-Royce share price is up, down, flying around

| G A Chester

The Rolls-Royce share price has been extremely volatile of late. It's an unloved stock but arguably a fundamentally sound and…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Nuclear energy stocks to watch, according to Freetrade

| Alan Oscroft

Wind and solar power are not the only alternatives to oil and gas. No, Freetrade has been looking at nuclear…

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my first £5,000 today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Anyone looking to invest £5,000 for the first time currently has many options. Here, Edward Sheldon discusses where he'd invest…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £10k in FTSE 100 shares to earn passive income for life

| Harshil Patel

It could be a good time to boost my passive income from FTSE 100 dividend shares. Here’s what I’d do…

Read more »

Chart displaying growth
Investing Articles

I’m following Warren Buffett’s advice and buying a beaten-down growth stock

| Stuart Blair

Growth stocks have fallen recently, as inflation rates have soared. I'm listening to Warren Buffett's advice though, and using this…

Read more »

Cineworld cinema
Investing Articles

Is Cineworld’s share price the best bargain for penny stock investors?

| Royston Wild

Cineworld's share price trades at a massive discount to levels recorded a year ago. Is the market missing a trick…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

3 of the best cheap FTSE 100 shares to buy in April!

| Royston Wild

I think these cheap FTSE 100 stocks could help me make massive returns over the next decade. Here's why I'd…

Read more »