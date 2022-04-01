Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest my first £20,000 in a Stocks & Shares ISA

How I’d invest my first £20,000 in a Stocks & Shares ISA

Maximising a Stocks and Shares ISA ahead of the looming deadline is on my mind, but where should I then invest this capital?

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Businesspeople looking at a clipboard

Image source: Getty Images.

With the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline (5 April) fast approaching, investors are rushing to maximise their £20,000 annual allowance. But while transferring money into the account is easy, finding the best stocks to invest in can be a daunting task, especially for those at the beginning of their investing journey.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at how I would invest my first £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA if I were starting from scratch in 2022.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The timing couldn’t be better (probably)

With rising inflation on the back of the pandemic triggering higher interest rates, and trouble festering in Eastern Europe, stocks have been hammered pretty hard in recent months. But while the latter is tragic and the former concerning, neither situation is likely to cause severe long-term disruptions to most top businesses.

Despite this, plenty of these companies (even those with virtually no debt or ties to Russia) are now trading a significant discount. In other words, the recent stock market tumble has created what I believe is an incredible buying opportunity for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

But with thousands of public companies to choose from, where should I start when building a portfolio from the ground up?

Picking companies for my Stocks and Shares ISA

As a fresh investor, it’s easy to be lured into the realm of risk after hearing stories about penny stocks exploding overnight. But as exciting as this prospect may be, these opportunities can be tough to spot and, in most cases, penny stocks are worth pennies for a good reason.

Instead, I would take a safer-yet-still-lucrative approach of buying established industry leaders. For example, Apple and Mastercard in the US, or Next and Ocado in the UK. Obviously, these are hardly the most exciting companies out there. But sometimes boring can be worthwhile.

In fact, over the last five years, if I invested £20,000 equally across all four of these companies, I’d have around £52,340 today – a 162% return. And thanks to my ISA, these gains are immune to the taxman’s grubby fingers.

Knowing the risks

Even if I focused solely on industry titans, my portfolio would not be immune to risk. The stock market can be a volatile place. And many once-leading businesses can quickly be demolished by fast-growing disruptive start-ups, or external forces beyond the firm’s control. The latter was made perfectly apparent for the travel sector when Covid-19 struck in early 2020.

Investors can’t do much about general market risk. But fortunately, the impact of company-specific threats can be mitigated through diversification. After all, if one out of 20 companies in my ISA starts to tank, then only 5% of my portfolio is exposed. Meanwhile, the returns from my better-performing positions can often erase any losses from the worst performers.

A final thought

My approach to investing £20,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA has proven to be lucrative for my own portfolio. But it may not be suitable for everyone. Why? Because different investors have different financial goals, time horizons, and risk tolerances.

Having said that, here are five UK stocks that I believe could be the perfect starting point for new investors...

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Zaven Boyrazian owns Mastercard. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Mastercard, and Ocado Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

 

More on Investing Articles

Business development to success and FTSE 100 250 350 growth concept.
Investing Articles

Should I buy these 2 FTSE 250 stocks with a spare £1,000?

| Andrew Woods

These two FTSE 250 firms have strong historical results, so do they both have places in my long-term portfolio?

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s how Warren Buffett has found UK shares to buy

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at real-life lessons on finding UK shares to buy from investor Warren Buffett.

Read more »

A Tesco employee chatting with a customer
Investing Articles

Why the Tesco share price may be heading higher

| Andrew Woods

With strong historical earnings and a recent sales increase, will the Tesco share price soon rise?

Read more »

Solar panels fields on the green hills
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m invested in renewable energy stocks

| Paul Summers

Recent news has made Paul Summers even more sure that he needs to hold renewable energy stocks in his portfolio.

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20,000 in a new Stocks & Shares ISA

| Alan Oscroft

Got £20,000 burning a hole in your back pocket that you could invest in a new 2022-23 ISA? Here's what…

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Why Rolls-Royce shares could rally to 150p

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why there's potential for Rolls-Royce shares to hit 150p in the future, but does note some risks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 top dividend shares for an ISA in 2022

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

When dividend shares are placed in an ISA, all income is tax-free. Here, Edward Sheldon discusses three UK dividend stocks…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 ridiculously cheap passive income stocks to buy right now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Several leading passive income stocks are now trading at exceptionally low P/E ratios with high dividend yields. Is now the…

Read more »