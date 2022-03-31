Home » Investing Articles » The S4 Capital share price just crashed 35%. Should I buy now?

The S4 Capital share price just crashed 35%. Should I buy now?

The S4 Capital share price has crashed following some unexpected news. Roland Head asks if this fall could be a buying opportunity.

Latest posts by Roland Head (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrow descending on a graph portraying stock market crash

Image source: Getty Images.

Key Points

  • The S4 Capital share price crashed after the company delayed its 2021 results for the second time
  • I'm worried that S4's strong growth record could be at risk
  • Analysts' forecasts suggest the shares could offer value if no major problems emerge

Sir Martin Sorrell’s advertising group S4 Capital (LSE: SFOR) saw its share price crash 35% just before markets closed on Wednesday. They plunged after S4 said its 2021 results would be late, due to audit delays, and would not be published on Thursday as planned.

Sir Martin founded S4 Capital in 2018, after he left FTSE 100 firm WPP. He has an impressive record in advertising and S4 has grown quickly. Is yesterday’s share price collapse a chance for me grab a bargain for my portfolio?

I’ve been taking a look at this unusual situation.

What’s gone wrong?

S4 Capital originally scheduled its 2021 results for 18 March. On 1 March, it said auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers had requested extra time to complete its work.

The company rescheduled its results for 31 March, blaming the delay on Covid disruption. I didn’t think it was a big concern. S4 Capital’s share price was not really affected.

Wednesday’s delay was different. In my experience it’s very unusual for a company of this size to delay its results twice. The last-minute timing of the announcement also worries me.

PWC has been auditing S4 since December 2018. I’d imagine its auditors should already be familiar with S4 Capital’s business.

I’m not surprised the share price crashed yesterday. Investors will be worrying that PWC has found a serious problem.

Is fast growth sustainable?

S4 Capital’s growth has been very fast. Sales have risen from £55m in 2018 to a forecast level of £623m for 2021. One reason for this rapid expansion is that S4 has made a series of big acquisitions.

Acquisitions can be used to disguise a lack of internal growth, but S4 Capital says like-for-like revenue growth was over 40% during the first 11 months of 2021. I think this shows the group’s acquired businesses are all growing fast themselves.

Is the S4 Capital share price cheap?

S4 Capital shares have often looked expensive to me, but the group’s rapid growth has helped to justify a premium rating.

For all I know this growth will continue, but the double delay to these results means I’m not going to gamble on this.

S4 has said that it expects the results to be within the range of current forecasts. My sums suggest that these put the stock on a 2021 forecast price/earnings ratio of around 26 after yesterday’s slump.

There may be no problem here, in which case I think S4 shares could be good value. On the other hand, something serious may have gone wrong that could slow the group’s growth.

The one thing I can do as an investor to manage risk is to try and understand the companies I invest in.

Until I see the numbers, I have no idea what the true situation is here. For this reason, S4 Capital shares are too risky for me right now. I’m going to stay on the sidelines and wait for the results.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Roland Head has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Sale agent deal to car loan contract with customer.
Investing Articles

Does the Aviva share price make it one of the best FTSE 100 shares to buy?

| Finlay Blair

The Aviva share price has been falling for the last five years. After an ambitious business restructure, is this FTSE…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 pieces of advice that helped make Warren Buffett rich

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith takes a look at some of the traits and philosophies of legendary investor Warren Buffett that made him…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing declines, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

3 of the best FTSE 100 bargain stocks today!

| Royston Wild

I'm searching for the greatest low-cost UK shares to buy today. Here are three FTSE 100 bargain stocks near the…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is up over 60% in 12 months: should I buy now?

| Jabran Khan

Jabran Khan details a FTSE 250 stock that has seen its share price rise over 60% in 12 months. Will…

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

£5k to invest? 2 penny stocks to buy in April!

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild thinks these penny stocks could help him make terrific returns over the next 10 years. Here's why he'd…

Read more »

Lady researching stocks
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’d buy before the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline

| Manika Premsingh

With the 5 April deadline approaching, this is how Manika Premsingh will use up her allowance. 

Read more »

Twenty pound notes in back pocket of jeans
Investing Articles

2 bargain shares to buy now for dividends

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees these two dividend-paying companies as shares to buy now for his portfolio at their current valuations.

Read more »

A Rolls-Royce employee works on an engine
Investing Articles

Why the worst might be over for the Rolls-Royce share price

| Stephen Wright

The Rolls-Royce share price has been steadily declining for years now. But could things be about to look up? Stephen…

Read more »