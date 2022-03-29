Home » Investing Articles » The easiest way to invest like Warren Buffett

The easiest way to invest like Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett has made 99% of his money since his 50th birthday. Why is this? Stephen Wright looks at the secret to Buffett’s recent success.

Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

Key Points

  • Holding on to businesses is an important part of Warren Buffett's investing success
  • Selling businesses early involves leaving behind the majority of the investment gains

Replicating the huge success that Warren Buffett has had in investing is difficult. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO has an unrivalled skill in identifying opportunities. But there’s a really important part of his approach that investors like me *can* emulate.

Once invested, Buffett likes to hold onto companies for as long as possible — ideally forever — rather than selling them when the share prices increase. This accounts for a lot of the Oracle of Omaha’s investing success. And there’s no reason why I can’t do it too. 

Investment returns

Buffett thinks of owning stocks as having a stake in the underlying businesses. Accordingly, he looks at the cash a business produces as the return on his investment.

Earnings per share (EPS) ($)2012-132013-142014-152015-162016-272017-182018-192019-202020-212021-22
Bank of America0.250.900.421.311.491.562.612.751.873.57
American Express3.894.885.565.055.612.997.917.993.7710.02
Moody’s Corp3.053.604.614.631.365.156.747.429.3911.78

This is why it’s important to hold onto businesses that grow their earnings. Take Bank of America as an example. If I’d bought shares at the start of 2012, I’d have an investment return of $0.25 at the end of the first year. 

At the end of the next year, I’d have another $0.90 to go along with it, taking my total return to $1.95. And by the end of the decade, my investment return would have reached $16.73.

If I’d sold my shares after five years, though, things would have been very different. After five years, my shares would only have produced $4.16. In other words, by selling my shares instead of holding them for another five years, I’d be leaving $12.57 (around 75% of the EPS) behind. 

The story is the same with American Express and Moody’s. In the case of American Express, selling after five years would have involved missing out on 58% of the earnings. And with Moody’s, I’d be foregoing a huge 70% of the earnings. 

Conclusion

Holding on to good businesses, rather than selling them, is an important part of Warren Buffett’s success. Companies that can grow their earnings over time produce much more in the later years than they do in the earlier years. Selling early involves sacrificing most of the investment return.

This is why Warren Buffett has made 99% of his fortune after his 50th birthday. Staying the course with good investments and giving them time to work has allowed him to benefit from the growth of the businesses that he owns. 

Emulating Buffett’s success in the stock market isn’t going to be easy. But there’s no reason that an investor like me can’t follow his lead in holding on to quality businesses and benefitting from the effect that has caused the Oracle of Omaha’s wealth to skyrocket later in his career.

Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?

Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.

Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.

The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.

But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.

Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Stephen Wright owns Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

The 2 numbers I use to find the best shares to buy now

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines the importance of the two key metrics he uses when trying to find quality businesses trading at…

Read more »

Graph of price moves, possibly in FTSE 100
Investing Articles

11.1% dividend yields! A FTSE 100 dividend stock to buy

| Royston Wild

I think this FTSE 100 dividend stock could help supercharge my wealth. Though it's not the only big-yielding UK share…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

A Warren Buffett-type stock with a reinstated dividend

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie thinks this stock has all the qualities that Warren Buffett would admire.

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Investing Articles

IAG vs easyJet share price: which is more attractive?

| Andrew Woods

With the airline industry on a path to recovery, Andrew Woods compares the IAG and easyJet share prices.

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

7 shares to buy now — before the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane examines seven shares he would consider purchasing before the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline.

Read more »

The BT Tower at night
Investing Articles

Is the BT share price heading beyond £2?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers possible BT scenarios -- and what could come next for the share price.

Read more »

New virtual money concept, Gold Bitcoins
Investing Articles

Is the Argo Blockchain (ARB) share price good value at 70p?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the ARB share price fair value with some financial metrics.

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 shares I’d buy for dividend income

| Cliff D'Arcy

These very different shares both offer market-beating dividend yields to investors like me, keen on passive income to invest or…

Read more »