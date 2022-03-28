Home » Investing Articles » Is the ARB share price set to soar?

Is the ARB share price set to soar?

The Argo Blockchain (LON: ARB) share price has lost two-thirds of its value over the past 12 months. I’m thinking of buying now.

Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

Argo Blockchain (LSE: ARB) has been tumbling steadily since hitting 360p per share in March 2021. As I write, the ARB share price stands at 75p, for a fall of 79% from that peak. But it has been ticking up since early March.

It has to hit the bottom at some point and then start back up, doesn’t it? That’s what I’ve been asking of late, and thinking about whether I should buy now.

First, I need to be cautious and and avoid making a common mistake. That is to assume that just because a share has fallen a long way, there can’t be much downside risk left. No, my potential maximum loss if I buy ARB shares (or any other shares) is still 100%.

Why is the ARB share price falling?

So what’s behind the falling ARB share price?

It’s tempting to think it’s all down to the Bitcoin price. When Bitcoin goes up or down, ARB shares do tend to rise or fall too. But there’s more to it than that.

Over the past 12 months, the ARB share price has been lagging further and further behind Bitcoin movements. And even the modest gains of the past few weeks are a bit weaker than cryptocurrency gains.

Bitcoin mining slowing

My Motley Fool colleague Christopher Ruane has summed up the issues well. In short, while Bitcoin prices have been steady, Argo Blockchain has been mining fewer of them.

Part of that is due to increasing competition for access to the global blockchain. That is one of the downsides of cryptocurrency — transaction capacity is orders of magnitude smaller than traditional financial transaction systems.

And there’s more pressure on the ARB share price. We’ve seen strong criticism over the costs incurred in developing Argo’s new mining facility. And suggestions it significantly overpaid for the land in Texas.

So where is the upside?

I think I’m seeing something familiar here. If I’m right, I’m looking at a popular growth stock that has collapsed but is now very possibly oversold.

Drivers of growth

I think it’s way too early to call the end of large-scale cryptocurrency mining.

Whether its Bitcoin, or some other blockchain entity, Argo’s growing server resources will be there to address demand. Computer software is extremely flexible, so I’d expect Argo to be able to exploit future technological developments. Its mining will surely continue to generate valuable commodities.

There’s a key downside too, though. It’s the difficulty of putting a valuation on something like the ARB share price.

ARB share price valuation

The company’s market cap currently stands at approximately £350m. At the end of February, Argo owned £97m in Bitcoin. Deduct that, and we’re looking at £253m for the business.

Argo mined £4.15m in cryptocurrency in February, for a rate of close to £50m per year. Is it worth a bit over five times its annual mining generation? It might well be.

Oh, and the obvious other risk… I have no idea what will happen next to the Bitcoin price. But yes, there are big risks facing the ARB share price. But I might be tempted to go for a small investment.

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge

Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028more than double what it is today!

And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner.

Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it…

We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story.

In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify.

Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of investment advice. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are highly speculative and volatile assets, which carry several risks, including the total loss of any monies invested. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

More on Investing Articles

The letters ISA (Individual Savings Account) on dice on stacks of gold coins on a white background.
Investing Articles

How I plan to invest £750 before the ISA deadline

| Stephen Wright

With the ISA deadline approaching, here’s how I plan to use the last £750 of this year’s allowance and the…

Read more »

Screen of price moves in the FTSE 100
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 stocks! Should I buy this dividend stock in April?

| Royston Wild

British Land offers dividend yields that beat the FTSE 100 average by a healthy margin. Should I load up on…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

With £1k to invest right now, these are my top stocks to buy

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through some of his favourite companies at the moment that he thinks are top stocks due to…

Read more »

macro shot of computer monitor with FTSE 100 stock market data in trading application
Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares are up 177%-343% over 5 years!

| Cliff D'Arcy

The FTSE 100 index is up just over 2% in five years. But these five fabulous Footsie shares have skyrocketed…

Read more »

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I’d buy now while prices are low

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two FTSE 100 shares have tumbled heavily in 2022. But I'd happily buy both cheap shares today for their…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

2 Warren Buffett shares with dividends I’d buy

| Christopher Ruane

Both these Warren Buffett shares pay dividends, but they vary widely. Our writer explains why he would buy them for…

Read more »

View of Canary Wharf
Investing Articles

As the Barclays share price falls, is this a no-brainer to buy on the dip?

| Stuart Blair

The Barclays share price fell further today after a hit from the US structured markets unit. After this dip, is…

Read more »

A woman works at an IWG location
Investing Articles

5 FTSE 100 shares to buy now for 5%+ yields

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers five FTSE 100 shares to buy now for his portfolio, each yielding at least 5%.

Read more »