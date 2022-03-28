Home » Investing Articles » 3 catalysts that could spark a rally for the Aston Martin share price

3 catalysts that could spark a rally for the Aston Martin share price

The Aston Martin Lagonda (LSE:AML) share price is down 51% over the past year. It hit fresh 52-week lows earlier …

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Aston Martin DBX

Image source: Aston Martin

The Aston Martin Lagonda (LSE:AML) share price is down 51% over the past year. It hit fresh 52-week lows earlier this month when it traded at 700p. Despite a small rebound to 912p, the Aston Martin share price desperately needs a catalyst if a sustained rally is to be seen. Below are three points that I think could potentially provide this.

The drive towards electric

After the success of electric vehicle (EV) stocks last year in the US, it’s clear that there’s demand for an EV focus both from investors and also from consumers. Aston Martin has got the message here, recently announcing a partnership with UK battery technology firm Britishvolt.

The aim here is to work together to get a fully electric vehicle out the door by 2025. Although this is still a long way away, it shows me the strategy and direction of the business. Catering to this growing market should enable Aston Martin to stay relevant and ultimately grow sales from this revenue line. As more news comes on the EV side, I think the Aston Martin share price could lift with the positive outlook.

Mixing new releases with cash cows

A cash cow is a particular product that produces good revenue for a business over a long period of time. The Aston Martin SUV (the DBX), is expected to be a cash cow. In the recent 2021 full-year results, it showed that over 3,000 DBXs were delivered in the first full year after release. It said that the vehicle achieved an estimated 20% market share.

Having a stable revenue generator going forward should help to ease pressure on the finances that have hampered the business (and the Aston Martin share price) for several years.

Aside from this, the company is also seeing strong demand for limited edition runs. These can often be sold at a high profit margin, with the premium attached due to the exclusive nature. Over the next year, there are several of these expected, including the last Aston Martin Vantage with a V12 engine.

A breakeven target to help the share price

The final catalyst that could really help the share price is if the business posts an operating profit. It’s getting close, with the full-year 2021 operating loss being £76.5m. This shrank massively from the 2020 figure of £322.9m. The pandemic did hit the business hard, but the rebound is visible. If 2022 starts well then investor optimism around the prospect of making a profit will rise.

There are risks though. Net debt increased between 2020 and 2021, which is a worrying sign. Further, the new car editions this year will need to be marketed and advertised extensively, causing costs to rise. This could put pressure on profitability.

On balance, I think there are several catalysts for the Aston Martin share price to outperform this year. However, before I consider buying shares, I want to see some more evidence to support my thinking.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jon Smith and The Motley Fool UK have no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I’d buy now while prices are low

| Cliff D'Arcy

These two FTSE 100 shares have tumbled heavily in 2022. But I'd happily buy both cheap shares today for their…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

2 Warren Buffett shares with dividends I’d buy

| Christopher Ruane

Both these Warren Buffett shares pay dividends, but they vary widely. Our writer explains why he would buy them for…

Read more »

View of Canary Wharf
Investing Articles

As the Barclays share price falls, is this a no-brainer to buy on the dip?

| Stuart Blair

The Barclays share price fell further today after a hit from the US structured markets unit. After this dip, is…

Read more »

A woman works at an IWG location
Investing Articles

5 FTSE 100 shares to buy now for 5%+ yields

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers five FTSE 100 shares to buy now for his portfolio, each yielding at least 5%.

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

Is this bad news for the National Grid dividend?

| Christopher Ruane

Following news of a big planned sale, our writer considers its possible impact on the National Grid dividend.

Read more »

A brochure showing some of Lloyds Banking Group's major brands
Investing Articles

With the Lloyds share price under 50p, is it a buy?

| Charlie Keough

With the Lloyds share price sitting below 50p, Charlie Keough takes a look at whether he should be adding the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Nvidia share price is rising: should I buy now?

| Dylan Hood

The NVIDIA share price has been on the rise in recent months. Dylan Hood takes a look at whether this…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

4 investing strategies that made Warren Buffett a billionaire

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors alive today, but what are the strategies that made him a…

Read more »