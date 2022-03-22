Why I’d buy penny stock AFC Energy with £1k today

Penny stock AFC Energy (LSE: AFC) has been on my watchlist for a long time. I think the company is one of the most promising operations in the hydrogen space.

Unlike other businesses, which are making a lot of progress developing ideas in technology, AFC has its tech out there on the market, and it is generating a lot of press.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s. Click here to claim your free copy now!

This does not guarantee that the business will be able to outperform its peers. Neither does it guarantee that the technology is better than anything else out there on the market.

However, the publicity the company is generating with its initiatives, such as the partnership with the Extreme E racing series, should help increase awareness of the band, which could ultimately lead to additional sales.

And the business has more partnerships in the works.

Promising stock

Over the past couple of months, AFC has noted a significant increase in enquiries from customers in the construction sector. The government is withdrawing the red fuel subsidy for the construction sector, which will dramatically increase fuel costs for the industry.

The aim of this strategy is to reduce diesel consumption in the construction industry. Companies are now looking for alternative ways of generating energy.

AFC’s hydrogen fuel cell technology is one option.

It has been working with engineering contractor Keltbray for months to assess the capabilities of its technology. The contractor has now placed an order. It will be deployed at one of Keltbray’s construction sites, likely in London in the second quarter. Further deployments could follow later in the year.

This could be the first of many agreements in the sector for AFC. The arrangement between Keltbray and AFC could be instrumental in proving to the rest of the construction sector that hydrogen is a suitable alternative to hydrocarbon fuels.

The agreement will also help AFC commercialise its technology. This should help push down costs for the penny stock, which could ultimately open to new customers. City analysts are excited about the potential of this agreement.

One group of analysts recently put a price target of 195p on the stock, indicating an upside of more than 500%, based on this deal.

AFC Energy outlook

Of course, there is no guarantee the stock will hit this price target. There is a lot that could go wrong for the business in the meantime. Competition in the sector is also hotting up. AFC has the edge over some of its peers today, but the penny stock cannot take its position for granted. A competitor could come along to grab market share at any moment.

Despite this risk, I am excited by the company’s potential. That is why I would buy the penny stock for my portfolio today with an investment of £1k. As the group pushes forward with its partnerships, I reckon further sales growth is on the cards.