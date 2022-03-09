The Evraz share price soars 100% in 5 days! Is this nearly penny stock a no-brainer buy?

The Evraz (LSE: EVR) share price has sunk in recent weeks, due to the tragic conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As most of the company’s operations take place in Russia, this has led to fears of significant consequences. Further, a lot of the shares are owned by Russian oligarchs, and the largest shareholder is Roman Abramovich, who is believed to be close friends with Vladimir Putin. Accordingly, there has also been the risk that Evraz would be hit by Western sanctions. Despite this, the Evraz share price has recently returned to over 100p, after hitting lows of 50p last week. This is still a year-on-year decrease of over 80%.

Recent updates

There was an encouraging update for Evraz today. In fact, the group confirmed that the current conflict had had “no material direct impact on day-to-day operations”. This was even though the sanctions were creating certain frictions across its supply chains, logistical operations, and flow of money. Considering the fact that the Evraz share price has sunk around 75% over the past month, this shows that the disruption may not have been as severe as initially feared. The group also believes that it is not an entity owned by, or acting on behalf or at the direction of, any persons connected with Russia, and this may enable it to avoid sanctions.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s. Click here to claim your free copy now!

Further, the recent results were also extremely impressive. For example, FY2021 revenues were over $14bn and net profits increased to over $3bn, in comparison to just $858m the previous year. This also allowed a dividend of 50 cents to be announced, which is expected to go ex tomorrow. The interim dividend alone means that Evraz shares have a dividend yield of around 40%, clearly far higher than any other UK share.

However, this recent update did not consider the effects of the war. As such, although the effects of the conflict are extremely hard to judge, I highly doubt that profits will remain at these levels. This is a key risk to point out.

Is the Evraz share price set to soar?

Clearly, there may have been a slight overreaction over the past couple of weeks regarding Evraz shares, especially as many investment funds vowed to dump all their Russian stocks. From a valuation perspective, this has left the Evraz share price looking extremely cheap.

But although I believe that the Evraz share price has the potential to soar, I’m still not buying. Firstly, I’m not buying shares in any companies that are directly impacted from the dreadful conflict in Ukraine. This is due to the risks of significant volatility over the next few months. Secondly, due to the large number of Russian shareholders, I also have ESG concerns. This is a factor I believe could also depress the shares further.