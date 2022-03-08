The Rolls-Royce share price is down 27% in 2022. Should I buy?

After a 10% resurgence in 2021, British engineering company Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) looked set to carry this momentum forward to 2022. But its share price is down a whopping 28% this year. Analysts say this is a result of the Omicron spread, escalating political tensions and CEO Warren East’s decision to quit the company at the end of 2022. Now trading as a penny stock, is the Rolls-Royce share price the best long-term FTSE 100 bargain for my portfolio right now?

Steady improvements

While the pandemic hit the aviation industry hard, 2021 was largely a year of recovery. Rolls-Royce reported a marked increase in flying hours in the second half of 2021, which helped the company edge closer to a positive cash flow. With the civil aviation sector still a long way off pre-pandemic levels, the company also went through a massive restructure in a bid to diversify its income stream.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s. Click here to claim your free copy now!

The company shed nearly 9,000 staff members, sold smaller holdings and streamlined the aerospace arm of the business. But since large planes were still mostly grounded last year, civil aviation recorded a net loss of £172m last year. But this is a vast improvement from the £2.5bn net loss in 2020, thanks to the restructuring efforts.

Overall, Rolls-Royce managed to generate an operating profit of £414m in 2021 primarily due to its defence wing. In fact, global weapons spending has increased a lot in the last decade and Rolls-Royce benefited from this. Defence equipment sales generated £457m last year and the current order book value stands at £6.5bn.

Prolonged recovery

But I see a big concern with the Rolls-Royce share price at the moment. The company still has a huge debt pile. Although recent disposals are expected to generate around £2bn in proceeds, the current debt pile stands at a whopping £5.2bn. Given how volatile the share price has been over the last 24 months, I think even a slight misstep by the company or another Covid setback this year could force a panic-sell.

While this is a concern for me, I’m looking at a long-term play with the Rolls-Royce share price. And I think the company has some impressive projects that are coming to fruition at the right time.

With the electric vehicle (EV) revolution under way, Rolls-Royce is pioneering an electric aircraft that has already broken three world records for being the world’s fastest all-electric aircraft. And this project already has pre-orders worth $5.2bn from some of the largest commercial airlines in the world. If this project takes off, RR could attain Tesla-like status in the electric aircraft space.

The company is also developing Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) to create remote power stations that can generate clean energy. The board expects first orders in a couple of years and grid integration in the UK in the 2030s. As of now, one SMR can produce 230 tonnes of clean Hydrogen fuel a day.

Both the EV and green energy sectors are expected to grow significantly in the next decade. And given RR’s history of engineering R&D, I think it is a real possibility that these projects successfully reach the market. Although the Rolls-Royce share price is volatile right now, I see a lot of long-term potential here. I would consider an investment if the share price falls below 80p in the coming weeks.