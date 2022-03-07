2 cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy before the Stocks & Shares ISA deadline!

April is fast approaching, and that means time is almost up for me to make the most of my Stocks and Shares ISA allowance. After all, who doesn’t love tax-free capital gains? With that in mind, let’s explore two FTSE 100 stocks I think are starting to look rather cheap, courtesy of the recent market sell-off.

Is this FTSE 100 stock the new king of streaming?

Most people instantly think Netflix or Amazon Prime when talking about streaming services. But as it turns out, ITV (LSE:ITV) is actually the biggest advertisement-funded streaming platform in the whole of Europe.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the current situation in Ukraine… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. We believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio with the goal of building wealth in your 50’s. Click here to claim your free copy now!

Looking at its latest full-year results, the group expanded its top-line by 24% after achieving record-breaking advertising income throughout 2021. And with pandemic-related disruptions almost out of the picture, underlying profits exploded by 46%, reaching £519m.

In my experience, seeing a FTSE 100 stock achieve such impressive growth is pretty rare. But it doesn’t come without risk. Management plans to spend £1.23bn on creating new content for the platform this year. Needless to say, that’s a pretty hefty investment with the potential to backfire if content production doesn’t satisfy the ever-changing landscape of consumer tastes.

But with a history of shrewd capital allocation, I think ITV is up for the task. And with the share price down nearly 40% in the last 12 months, I believe now could be an excellent buying opportunity to buy it for my Stocks and Shares ISA ahead of the looming deadline.

Investing in an army of robots

The last 12 months have been pretty tough for Ocado (LSE:OCDO). In fact, the FTSE 100 stock is down over 40%. But with the adoption of e-commerce going through the roof, the need for more efficient order fulfilment solutions is on the rise. And that’s why I’m considering this business for my Stocks and Shares ISA.

The firm is predominantly known for being an online grocery retailer. But that’s just one part of the enterprise. And not the one that management seems to be focusing on. Instead, all eyes are on its robotics division that provides warehouse automation solutions to drastically improve efficiency and cut costs.

That’s probably why forecasts estimate the warehouse automation market could double in the next five years, reaching as much as £22bn by 2026!

So far, Ocado has only captured only around 3% of this market opportunity, opening the door to substantial long-term growth potential. But it’s not the only company trying to capitalise on this technological shift. AutoStore is one of many competitors trying to steal market share. And if the FTSE 100 stock cannot maintain its technological advantage, its share price could continue to tumble.

However, given the potentially massive reward, this is a risk I’m personally willing to take to add it to my Stocks and Shares ISA.