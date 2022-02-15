The 8 best penny stocks to buy now! Part 2

Investing in penny stocks can often be a hair-raising experience. However, as I explained in the previous article of this series, buying low-cost UK shares like these can also set investors on the path to making gigantic returns.

Last time out, I analysed a few top-quality penny stocks I think could prove terrific investments for me. I think the following small- and micro-cap shares might also help me to make a mountain of cash.

Coats Group

The clothing needs of a rapidly growing global population create plenty of opportunity for Coats Group (LSE: COA). As a major manufacturer of trims, zips and threads, this penny stock plays a vital role in garment production. And it is taking steps to build its market share by improving its sustainability credentials. It’s a tactic that seems to be paying off too.

Revenues from Coats’ EcoVerde line of recycled sewing threats increased fivefold in the first six months of 2021. The company recently launched its EcoRegen range of biodegradable threads in the hope if replicating this success too.

At current prices, Coats trades on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.8. A reminder that any reading below 1 suggests a stock could be undervalued. I’d buy the business even though demand for its products could sink during economic downturns.

Agronomics Limited

The number of people either eliminating or reducing the meat in their diets is ballooning. Rising concerns over animal welfare and the environmental impact of livestock farming means that numbers are expected to keep rising sharply too.

But there are still plenty of people who like the taste and texture of meat-based products. This is where Agronomics Limited (LSE: ANIC) bridges the gap. This penny stock invests in companies at the cutting edge of the synthetic meat industry. These include lab-grown beef producer Mosa Meat, cultivated crustacean manufacturer Shiok Meats, and even animal-free pet food maker Bond Pet Foods.

Analysts at McKinsey & Company think the synthetic meat industry could be worth $20bn by 2030. That’s under its medium-growth forecasts which suggests a market value of $1bn by 2025. The market opportunity for Agronomics is clearly huge.

There are many specialised companies in the animal-free food category which Agronomics has to compete with. It also faces colossal challenges from major food manufacturers such as Tyson Foods who have the clout to make life very difficult. Still, I think the quality of the companies that Agronomics invests in could still make it an industry winner.

Science in Sport

The steady change in people’s diets, and in particular rising demand for protein products, is something that Science in Sport (LSE: SIS) also looks set to exploit to the max. This penny stock manufactures protein powders (and other sports supplements) under its ultra-popular brands PhD and Science in Sport.

The importance of living a healthy lifestyle has really gained traction in recent years. Sports participation has leapt and so has demand for Science in Sport’s products — sales at the company rocketed 25% in 2021.

Industry analysis suggests that the company’s market will keep growing at breakneck pace too. Analysts at Grand View Research think the global sports nutrition market will expand at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5% between 2022 and 2030.

I like Science in Sport because of the quality of its products. I also like the company’s strategy of building brand strength by building relationships with elite athletes and sports teams across the globe. The sports nutrition market is highly competitive, but I think this penny stock has the goods to make a splash.

DP Poland

Online food delivery is another industry set for explosive growth over the next decade. One UK share I’m considering buying to capitalise on this is DP Poland (LSE: DPP). I’m tipping takeaway market growth to be particularly explosive in this Eastern European emerging market as people’s incomes sharply rise.

This penny stock is the master franchisee of the Domino’s Pizza label in Poland. This is a big deal because the 62-year-old US chain has one of the strongest brands in the business. I believe it’s one of the reasons why DP Poland’s sales are soaring right now. Like-for-like sales in the final quarter of 2021 jumped 15.6% year-on-year. They were also up 11% from the corresponding 2019 period.

My main concern for DP Poland is the possibility of lasting cost pressures. Indeed, the business says that rising labour and food costs would cause it to miss profits forecasts for 2021 despite those soaring sales. Still, in my opinion, I think the potential rewards of owning this British stock offset the risks. Researcher Statista thinks the Polish online food delivery market will more than double in size between 2021 and 2025.

Van Elle Holdings

I think the stars are aligned for ground contractor Van Elle Holdings (LSE: VANL) to experience strong revenues growth this decade. As with Brickability (which I tipped as a top stock to own in the first part of this article), I think demand for its services will soar as housebuilding in the UK revs up. I also think sales at Van Elle will boom as infrastructure spending on these shores steadily increases.

Activity at the penny stock took a beating in 2020 due to Covid-19-related stoppages. The threat for more disruption remains too as the public health emergency drags on. But, in my view, the possible rewards of holding Van Elle in the years to come outweigh the dangers. The company is a market-leader in the field of infrastructure creation and it’s tipping conditions across its core sectors to remain strong moving into next year at least.

I’m also thinking of buying Van Elle because of its bright dividend outlook. City analysts are expecting dividends to return in this fiscal year (to April 2022) following recent cancellations. And they’re expecting them to rise sharply over the next few years too, thanks to Van Elle’s strong trading outlook and robust balance sheet.

This means the company’s 0.9% dividend yield for this year leaps to 3% and then to 4.5% in financial 2023 and 2024 respectively.