2 UK shares that could help me reach my aim of making a million!

I’ve long held an ambition to make a million pounds from my holdings by investing in shares. I have identified two UK shares that could help me reach my goal.

UK share #1

Argo Blockchain’s (LSE:ARB) primary business is Bitcoin mining. I believe as Bitcoin’s value increases, so does the value of Argo Blockchain’s stock. The recent cryptocurrency craze leads me to believe that as one of the premier coins, Bitcoin could be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars per coin in the coming years.

One of the key factors behind my confidence in the Bitcoin price increasing, and in turn pushing up the Argo share price, is the Bitcoin block halving. Block halving is when the reward for mining Bitcoin is halved. This halving induces inflation and the number of coins in circulation usually decreases. This pushes demand for, and prices of, the coins up. The next halving is due in 2024.

Argo is investing heavily to ensure it can be a lucrative business. It recently decided to expand its mining plans with new machines. This will result in more revenue as more Bitcoin is being mined.

As I write, Argo shares are trading for 84p. At this time last year, the shares were trading for 71p, which is a 18% return. The shares did shoot up to nearly 300p back in February last year. Right now, the shares look cheap with a price-to-earnings ratio of just seven. Results have been positive recently, and analysts reckon revenues are set to grow in the next two years. Of course, forecasts change as events develop.

Argo has come under fire from investors recently. It issued new shares to help expansion plans, diluting existing UK shares. Furthermore, it was criticised by shareholders for overpaying for land in Texas where it will build its new Bitcoin mining facility. In addition to this, many firms are vying for cryptocurrency domination as the world gets to grips with this new phenomenon. Bitcoin is also volatile. All these factors could negatively affect the stock.

Pick #2

Tech exhibition firm Informa (LSEINF) looks to me like a promising UK share for the long term. This is closely linked to the continued reopening of the world economy. The shares are trading for 569p as I write, up 5% from this time last year. More tellingly, they are still some way off their pre-pandemic levels. This is why they look an attractive option for me as I believe they will surpass pre-pandemic levels in the long term.

Informa is benefiting from short-term demand after the pandemic currently. I am more excited by longer-term plans to drive up revenues and by extension, its value too. In July, it announced in 2022 that the US and China would be its core target markets. These two are the biggest exhibition markets in the world. The Middle East was another target which is becoming a lucrative exhibition market and tech hub.

Informa has a healthy balance sheet with plenty of cash to support expansion and growth plans. It has also decided to raise revenue forecasts for 2022. Fresh pandemic restrictions and competition could affect Informa’s progress in the short to medium term at least.