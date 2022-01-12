I think these 2 FTSE 100 stocks are among the best shares to buy now

As 2022 kicks off, I’m looking for the best shares to buy right now. And I think the FTSE 100 holds some exciting opportunities for my portfolio. Most of these businesses have proven to be resilient in the pandemic, with two in particular that look primed for explosive growth in 2022. Let’s explore.

ITV could be a top pick

ITV (LSE:ITV) is a TV broadcasting company that generates the bulk of its income through selling advertisements.

When the pandemic kicked off, my initial thoughts were that this business would thrive during lockdown. After all, if everyone was stuck at home, watching TV could be an excellent way to pass the time. As it turns out, that wasn’t the case. With new content production put on hold, people seemed to venture to other streaming platforms for their daily dose of entertainment. And consequently, revenue for the year dropped by around 16%.

Fortunately, the Covid-19 disruptions appear to be largely over for this business. And looking at its latest earnings report, revenue is now back on the rise, coming in 8% higher than in 2019 for the first nine months of 2021.

Yet despite this growth, the ITV share price is still trading below pre-pandemic levels. The group will undoubtedly continue to face rising competition from other streaming platforms. But with the launch of its own, along with a seemingly cheap stock price, I think this could be one of the best shares to buy now for my portfolio.

From online grocery to warehouse automation

Ocado (LSE:OCDO) is best known for being an online grocery retailer among consumers. And while that’s currently the core activity for the company today, management is refocusing operations towards its warehouse automation platform. Using a fleet of robots, online orders can be fulfilled without any human involvement – cutting costs and improving efficiency.

2021 was a pretty rough year for Ocado shareholders. After a combination of a lawsuit and an electrical fire at one of its facilities, the stock dropped by a disappointing 36% over the last 12 months. But the legal battle is now over, ending in Ocado’s favour. And disruptions caused by the fire at its Erith CFC facility have been resolved. To me, it looks like this business is ready to return to full growth mode, making it potentially one of the best shares to buy now, in my opinion.

However, it’s worth noting that there’s growing competition within the warehouse automation space. Suppose Ocado’s technology can’t deliver more efficient results than its rivals? In that case, the group may struggle to attract or retain existing customers. Needless to say, that could jeopardise its future growth prospects. Nevertheless, given the potential reward, I feel it’s a risk worth taking and may add it to my portfolio in 2022.