Best shares to buy now: 2 stocks I’d snap up today

When looking for the best shares to buy now, I think a good place to start is spotting trends within the stock market in general. Today, one of the most obvious is the changing consumer and business landscape created by the pandemic. The virus has decimated operations for many enterprises and even led several prominent firms to the brink of bankruptcy. But for others, it’s created some exciting opportunities.

I’ve spotted two UK shares that could be set to thrive in the coming years, thanks to tailwinds coming off of the pandemic. Let’s explore.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio. Click here to claim your free copy now!

An e-commerce-linked stock I’d buy now

The accelerated adoption of e-commerce triggered by Covid-19 is hardly a new discovery. Consumer shopping habits have drastically shifted throughout the pandemic so far, and now online sales represent just over a third of all retail spending in the UK.

While there are plenty of stocks within this space, I’m personally drawn to Warehouse REIT (LSE:WHR). The company invests in logistics and fulfilment facilities and rents them out to other businesses like online retailers. It’s far from the fanciest investment opportunity out there. But with well-positioned warehouse space running out, its pricing power, and in turn, profits are on the rise.

It’s not without its risks, of course. The e-commerce fulfilment industry is highly competitive. And the group may find itself in numerous bidding wars to acquire new properties and clients. But with an existing tenant list that includes big brands such as Amazon, and Screwfix, I think Warehouse REIT can overcome its rivals, making it potentially one of the best shares to buy now.

The rise of health awareness

I think it’s fair to say that the pandemic has made many individuals more health-conscious. And that’s what brought Treatt (LSE:TET) onto my radar.

Treatt is a chemicals company that produces flavours and fragrances used in beverages and consumer healthcare and beauty products. On the beverages side of the equation, the firm works directly with soft drink companies to replicate or design new natural sugar-free flavours.

As a result, its clients can peddle healthier versions of the same soft drinks to more health-conscious consumers. The company is at the mercy of fluctuating raw material prices used to design these bespoke flavours. While this could apply pressure to profit margins, I believe Treatt can pass on the cost to its clients. And that’s something I like to see when searching for the best shares to buy now.

The bottom line

The pandemic may not end in 2022. But as the world adapts, I believe these two firms can take advantage of the changing landscape. Time will tell whether I’m right, but I think these are some of the best shares to buy for my portfolio today.