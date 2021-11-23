I think this growth stock could explode in 2022!

Spectra Systems (LSE: SPSY) is a small-cap growth stock that I’ve followed for a number of years. Recently, the share price has underperformed and is down almost 8% this year alone. However, this does mask a 500%+ return since the end of 2016.

Today, I’m looking at this growth stock again to see if I should buy more shares for my portfolio. Let’s take a closer look.

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio. Click here to claim your free copy now!

The business

Spectra Systems is a leader in providing security technology, including software and advanced materials. Its core revenue generation comes from authentication and processing of banknotes.

Spectra’s banknote authentication technology is top secret as it’s used by global central banks, including two G7 banks. While it authenticates at Level I and II – public level authentication – Level III is the covert one. This has to be unbreakable as it needs to prevent state-sponsored counterfeiting. For example, a foreign country flooding another country’s economy with fake banknotes.

There’s some caution here because of the increase in use of digital payments (not to mention cryptocurrencies). This may impact SPSY’s banknote authentication revenues in the future. However, as the technology is used at Level III authentication, as long as there are any banknotes in circulation then there’s a risk of state-sponsored counterfeiting. It means the firm’s tech will still be required.

The company also offers various other brand security services for a wide range of consumer products and lotteries.

Attractive fundamentals

For being a small-cap growth stock with a pipeline of development opportunities, the company achieves very strong financial numbers. For example, the most recent gross margin was a high 69%, and the operating margin an impressive 36%.

It’s is cash generative, and is able to pay a respectable dividend. The current dividend yield is 4.6%, which I consider attractive considering it’s investing in its development pipeline too.

Recent results show growth stock characteristics

The company released its interim results in September that were in line with the board’s expectations. Revenue grew 23%, and adjusted earnings per share rose by a huge 45%. Cash on the balance sheet increased to $12.8m, which was up from $10.9m. The company is on track to achieve record earnings for the full year.

Since the interim results, it announced that one of its longstanding central bank customers placed a new order as part of another five-year renewal agreement. Based on this renewal, results should now exceed market expectations for the year. The share price has fallen since this release, so I don’t think the market is pricing in the potential for Spectra Systems.

Is this growth stock a buy?

Because of the small size of this growth stock, it flies under the radar of research analysts and institutions, which means it’s hard to get accurate forecasts. It might be considered as higher-risk due to the lack of research on the stock, but I see it as an opportunity. Spectra Systems has recognised the lack of research into the company and recently appointed Allenby Capital to provide extra brokerage and analysis.

I think this growth stock will outperform in 2022 if the market prices the shares correctly for the growth ahead. There’s a risk that rising digital payments limit its banknote authentication business, but SPSY is diversified across other sectors. It’s a buy for my portfolio.