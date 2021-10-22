Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain is up 1,840% in a year! Would I buy it?

I am sure that many of us have heard a version of the popular saying “No-one can stop an idea whose time has come”. It came to mind recently as Bitcoin prices touched new all-time highs. Cryptocurrency prices have been on a tear. Over the past year, they have risen by over five-fold. Even in the past month alone, Bitcoin prices are up 50%. And this is despite the fact that they have faced an uncertain regulatory environment for a long time.

Bitcoin gains greater acceptance

The recent impetus for a Bitcoin price rise came as the first Bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF) started trading in the US to a good start earlier in the week. A few months ago, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase had made a strong Nasdaq debut. Earlier in the year, some of the biggest investment banks had shown interest. More recently, El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender in the country.

This means that the appetite for the asset class is only growing. And more importantly, this is a reflection of tacit regulatory approval in some countries.

What’s going on with the Argo Blockchain share price?

This is why, I made a small speculative investment in the Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies miner Argo Blockchain (LSE: ARB) recently. As cryptos get greater legitimacy, their prices could increase further. And I reckon that along with this, the miner’s fortunes will improve too. Its latest results were also encouraging. For the first six months of the year, its revenue increased by 81% while its pre-tax profits grew by more than 21 times compared to the same time a year ago.

Investors have responded positively to its stock, in line with its improving performance. Argo Blockchain’s share price has increased by a near unbelievable 1,860% over the past year. Its increase may not be as dramatic in the future. But I have to point out that even the most pessimistic analysts expect a 65% increase in the company’s stock price over the next 12 months from the current levels.

Risks to cryptocurrency stocks

Of course these are projections, which can change along with evolving circumstances. And this may be particularly so for the likes of Bitcoin miners, going by the nascent nature of the business. There is no way of know if they can continue to thrive or will be banned tomorrow. China has been cracking down on virtual currencies, for instance. Because of this, China’s share in global Bitcoin transactions fell from 15% in November 2019 to just 5% by June 2021, research firm Chainalysis said.

Developments like these undoubtedly lead to price volatility in these stocks, and Argo Blockchain is no different. From mid-September to mid-October, the share price fell by over 35%. And more such instances are visible if I take a look further back into the year. So as an investor, it takes some nerve to hold on to it.

My takeaway

For now though, I think that the odds are turning increasingly in favour of cryptocurrencies, even with all the risks. I will maintain my small position in the stock for now.