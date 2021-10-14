The Motley Fool

With its share price soaring, is this one of the best shares to buy?

Jabran Khan | Thursday, 14th October, 2021 | More on:

Image of person checking their shares portfolio on mobile phone and computer
Image source: Getty Images.

With the Renewi (LSE:RWI) share price soaring in recent months, could it be one of the best shares to buy for my portfolio?

Recycling firm

Renewi is a waste processing business with operations in North America and throughout Europe. It is a recycling business that processes waste and uses its facilities and operations to convert that waste into usable materials. It then sells this material to firms to produce consumer goods such as vacuums and bicycles and more. Renewi states it processes approximately 14m tonnes of waste a year.

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge

Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028more than double what it is today!

And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner.

Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it…

We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story. In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify.

Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

When I look for the best shares to buy now I often consider the type of investment model a stock fits in. For example, there has been a rise in ESG and ethical investing. Investor sentiment has risen in recent times towards these types of stock. I believe Renewi’s share price has increased partly due to this. Renewi has attempted to showcase its corporate social responsibility, which has boosted investor sentiment. A prime example of this is its introduction of green bonds for retail investors. 

Share price rise and performance

As I write, shares are trading for 758p. This time last year, shares were trading for 222p, which is an impressive 240% return in 12 months alone. I often see my best shares to buy now providing positive returns in a similar time period.

Aside from the investor sentiment towards businesses such as Renewi, what has caused this increase in share price? Well, Renewi has provided some good updates recently, which has helped. Its latest half-year report released last week for the six months ended 30 September 2021 was brief, but positive overall.

Renewi reported that it would be upgrading its full-year expectations in the first line of the update! It also said there were increased volumes of materials it recycled, improved recyclate prices, and continued cost management, which has supplemented better than expected trading. Revenue compared to the same period last year was 10% higher and 7% higher than the pre-pandemic trading year.

The best shares to buy now have risks

I do note some credible risks with Renewi, however. Firstly, it there’s a lack of specific data and numbers in its update. I think these would go a long way in showing progress and tangible information for potential investors such as myself.

Next, despite good progress on many fronts, it does note a lack of progress and issues in some of its divisions that could hinder progress and financials. For example, its Mineralz & Water division has experienced issues. There have been issues with fermentation and its key markets such as construction have been hampered by Covid-19. This shows not everything it does is working and that Covid-19 is still an ever present threat for Renewi.

Would I buy Renewi shares for my portfolio? No, is the short answer. I want to know a bit more and keep an eye on developments for now. It could end up being one of my best shares to buy in time with the rise in ESG investing and its progress. For now, I will look at other investments for my portfolio I consider a bit safer with more information to hand to make a decision.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Jabran Khan has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Jabran Khan