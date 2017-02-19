Is the FTSE 100 overvalued?
Owain Bennallack | Sunday, 19th February, 2017 More on: ^FTSE
The FTSE 100 index is back above 7,000 again, and investing old-timers are bracing themselves for yet another crash. But do the fundamentals warrant being worried about the market here?
Buy-And-Hold Investing
Our top analysts have highlighted five shares in the FTSE 100 in our special free report "5 Shares To Retire On". To find out the names of the shares and the reasons behind their inclusion, simply click here to view it immediately with no obligations whatsoever.
The FTSE 100 index is back above 7,000 again, and investing old-timers are bracing themselves for yet another crash. But do the fundamentals warrant being worried about the market here?