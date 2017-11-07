Just Eat plc isn’t the only stock with a promising future

Online takeaway ordering service Just Eat (LSE: JE) has enjoyed a highly prosperous year. The company’s stock price has gained 40% in 2017, with its sales and profit growth forecasts being hugely enticing. However it is not the only company which could post high levels of capital growth over the medium term. Certainly, the FTSE 100 may be relatively high at the present time, but this stock could offer high growth at a reasonable price. As such, it could be worth buying today ahead of potentially FTSE 100-beating performance.

We will use your email address only to keep you informed about updates to our web site and about other products and services that we think might interest you. The Motley Fool respects your privacy! Please read our Privacy Statement.

Register by giving us your email below to continue reading all of the content on the site. Soon you will also begin to receive our FREE email newsletter, The Motley Fool Collective. It features straightforward advice on what’s really happening with the stock market, direct to your inbox. It’s designed to help you protect and grow your portfolio. (You may unsubscribe any time.)

Online takeaway ordering service Just Eat (LSE: JE) has enjoyed a highly prosperous year. The company’s stock price has gained 40% in 2017, with its sales and profit growth forecasts being hugely enticing.

However it is not the only company which could post high levels of capital growth over the medium term. Certainly, the FTSE 100 may be relatively high at the present time, but this stock could offer high growth at a reasonable price. As such, it could be worth buying today ahead of potentially FTSE 100-beating performance.

Upbeat performance

The company in question is Information Management Software provider Ideagen (LSE: IDEA). It reported an upbeat trading update for the first six months of its financial year on Tuesday. The company’s performance was strong during the period, and it remains on target to deliver revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) which are significantly ahead of the same period from the prior year.

In fact, the business is expected to post an underlying organic revenue growth rate of around 12% for the period. It is also on track to meet expectations for the full year to 30 April 2018. Encouragingly, cash generation in the first half of the year was strong, with the company’s balance sheet having a £5.9m cash position as well as no debt. This reduces its overall risk and provides it with an improved risk/reward ratio for the long run.

Looking ahead

Ideagen is forecast to post a rise in its bottom line of 26% in the current year, followed by further growth of 10% next year. Despite such an impressive growth outlook, the company’s shares trade on a price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.8. This suggests that they offer a wide margin of safety and that more upside potential is on offer after their 31% gain since the start of the year.

Likewise, Just Eat also appears to have significant share price growth potential. The company also has a PEG ratio of 0.8. Certainly, there is a risk of a downturn in UK consumer spending hurting the company’s financial performance. With inflation moving higher and spending levels coming under pressure, people may cut back on non-essential items. However, since takeaways could also be viewed as an affordable substitute item for dining out due to their lower cost, the company’s performance may hold up better than expected.

Investment potential

Just Eat has international exposure gained partly through its acquisition programme. For example, SkipTheDishes has gained exposure to Canada, and seems to be performing well according to the company’s recent update. With the company appearing to have a sound balance sheet, it could pursue more acquisitions in future.

Therefore, now could be the right time to buy it alongside Ideagen. Both companies seem to have sound business models which offer high growth, while investor sentiment does not yet appear to have peaked even after substantial share price gains during the course of 2017.