I believe these two small-cap growth stocks can make you famously rich

Oncimmune Holdings (LSE: ONC) has only been a public company for a year-and-a-half, but during that time the firm has made a significant impact.

And as it continues to develop its product offering, manufacturing new devices as well as expanding into new markets, I believe that it could produce enormous returns for investors.

Gearing up for growth

The company, which is focused on early cancer detection, is on track to begin shipping its leading product, the EarlyCDT-Lung kit in the next few weeks. Management has already signed distribution agreements with several countries for this equipment. Minimum payment guarantees of £6.1m from its Asian partners and £1.4m from European partners over the next four to five years have been confirmed.

As well as its early detection kit for lung cancer, the firm is working towards receiving approvals for its EarlyCDT-Liver test and EarlyCDT-Ovarian test. Further progress on these two initiatives should be announced next year.

Huge rewards

The fiscal year ended 31 May was a transformational one for the company. Even though revenue generated was only £0.22m, the approval of the EarlyCDT-Lung kit received in May 2017 means that management can now begin to focus on sales growth.

To help fund this expansion, the company raised £5m via a placing at the end of September. According to CEO Geoffrey Hamilton-Fairley: “With a strong team in place, a fundraising completed and our R&D progressing well the board is increasingly confident that the Company is well placed to execute that plan and deliver value in the medium and long term.”

As of yet, there no City analyst has come up with growth projections for Oncimmune, but if the company’s products do what they say, the potential could be enormous.

Five-year survival for lung cancer, the most prominent cancer killer, averages around 17% for all stages, but for patients diagnosed early, the five-year survival rate is as high as 90%. So the benefits (both financial and ethical) on offer if the company succeeds should be tremendous.

Bouncing back

CareTech Holdings (LSE: CTH) is another health sector growth champion that I believe has the potential to produce huge returns for investors. It is a provider of social care services. Unfortunately, the company has recently sailed into stormy waters and earnings per share are expected to have fallen by 11% for the fiscal year ended 30 September. Excluding this blip, earnings per share had grown by 39% in four years.

Going forward, it looks as if CareTech is going to get back on track. Analysts have pencilled in earnings per share growth of 7% for 2018, and pre-tax profit is on track to hit an all-time high.

To help drive growth, during June management agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital of Selborne Care for a total consideration of £16.9m in cash. It is believed that this deal will be immediately earnings enhancing, growing both the top and bottom lines of the combined group and management is looking for further deals to bolt-on growth.

As the shares currently trade at a forward P/E of 11.4 and yield 2.5%, I believe that investors can buy into this growth story at an attractive valuation.