GlaxoSmithKline plc is one of 10 top stocks for a Footsie starter portfolio
Every quarter I take a look at the top FTSE 100 companies in each of the index’s 10 industries to see how they shape up as a potential starter portfolio.
The table below shows the 10 heavyweights and their valuations based on forecast 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios and dividend yields.
Before looking at which individual companies might be particularly good buys today, let’s get a feel for the overall value. The table below shows average P/Es and yields for the group as a whole for the last four quarters and six years.
My rule of thumb is that an average P/E below…
|Company
|Industry
|Recent share price (p)
|P/E
|Yield (%)
|BAE Systems
|Industrials
|612
|13.9
|3.7
|British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS)
|Consumer Goods
|4,774
|15.5
|4.1
|GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK)
|Health Care
|1,530
|13.6
|5.2
|HSBC Holdings
|Financials
|756
|13.9
|5.3
|National Grid
|Utilities
|935
|15.0
|5.0
|Rio Tinto
|Basic Materials
|3,685
|12.4
|4.8
|Royal Dutch Shell
|Oil & Gas
|2,336
|16.3
|6.2
|Sage
|Technology
|727
|22.1
|2.4
|Tesco
|Consumer Services
|188
|16.1
|2.5
|Vodafone
|Telecommunications
|212
|25.9
|6.2
Before looking at which individual companies might be particularly good buys today, let's get a feel for the overall value. The table below shows average P/Es and yields for the group as a whole for the last four quarters and six years.
|P/E
|Yield (%)
|October 2017
|16.5
|4.5
|July 2017
|16.4
|4.6
|April 2017
|16.8
|4.6
|January 2017
|17.0
|4.4
|October 2016
|17.3
|4.0
|October 2015
|13.7
|5.6
|October 2014
|13.1
|4.6
|October 2013
|12.1
|4.7
|October 2012
|11.1
|4.7
|October 2011
|9.8
|5.0
My rule of thumb is that an average P/E below 10 is bargain territory, 10-14 is good value and above 14 starts to move towards expensive.
As you can see, the P/E has edged up this quarter after three successive falls and remains towards the expensive end of my valuation spectrum. This doesn’t mean that the group of companies can’t deliver a good return for investors, just that it could take longer to achieve than if the stocks were bought at a lower valuation.
Sin stock on offer
British American Tobacco (BAT) is one stock I’d highlight as looking particularly buyable today. The current P/E of 15.5 is a little above my 10-14 good value segment but so-called ‘defensive’ sectors, such as tobacco, routinely trade on higher P/Es.
BAT’s P/E was 17.6 last quarter and I have to go back to my October 2014 review to find the last time it was available on a P/E as low as the current 15.5. The current dividend yield of 4.1% also compares favourably with last quarter’s 3.7%.
At 4,774p, BAT’s shares are down 8.8% from 5,234p last quarter, despite a modest upgrade to its forward 12-month earnings and dividend forecasts. This combination of factors has led to today’s significantly lower P/E and more generous yield.
Health choice also cheap
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is another defensive stock I’d highlight as looking very buyable today. I have to go back to my January 2014 review to find the last time this stock was available on a P/E as low as its current 13.6. And it was three quarters ago that it was last offering a yield as high as today’s 5.2%.
At 1,530p, GSK’s shares are down 6.5% from 1,636p last quarter when its P/E was 14.5 and yield 4.9%. The forward 12-month earnings and dividend forecasts are little changed, so it’s the lower share price alone that accounts for the more attractive valuation today.
Elsewhere, shares of National Grid, which I spotlighted for you last quarter, have since edged down 1.8%. This has been enough to take the yield up to nudge 5% for the first time since my July 2015 review.
